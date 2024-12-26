Actress Bahumi Madisakwane and Rethabile Khumalo are among the stars with famous parents

They are following in their famous parent's footsteps and are making a name for themselves

Bahumi shone on Dream: the Lebo Mathosa Story, and Rethabile Khumalo has a powerful voice just like her mother, Winnie Khumalo

They might have famous parents who opened doors for them, but they are slowly making their mark. Image: @beingbahumi/@rethabile_sa

It is not uncommon for celebrities to have children who also become stars. These stars hold their kids' hands while they embark on their own journey to superstardom. Although they might have famous parents, their work ethic does not go unnoticed.

Mzansi celebs and their famous kids

Somizi and Bahumi

Bahumi Madisakwane is the product of media personality Somizi Mhlonog and actress Palesa Madisakwane. She is a talented actress who shone on BET Africa's Dream: the Lebo Mathosa Story.

Bahumi is also taking on presenting roles and has gained her own following. She also appeared on her father's reality TV show, Living the Dream with Somizi.

She told Move that her parents are invested in her future: “I’m blessed to have parents who really care about my future. My mom and dad are my inspiration, and considering that they have been in the industry for so long alongside my grandparents…I will also excel in my own right. I am not going to live under their shadow, but instead, I am going to make sure that I also build a name for myself,” she assured.

Rethabile Khumalo and Winnie Khumalo

It is without a doubt that Rethabile Khumalo has a powerful voice, just like her mother, Winnie Khumalo.

The singer has even shared the stage with the Kwaito vocalist, having performed together at the third annual DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards in 2020.

Her mother had played a vital role in her music career and even held her hand when a friend poisoned her. Winnie had told Briefly News that Rethabile was receiving the support and care of their loved ones and had put several projects on hold as she recovered at home.

Khumalo is currently basking in the success of her single Uyavela, and it is making waves.

More celeb kids with famous parents

Phila Madlingozi and Ringo Madlingozi

Singer Phila Madlingozi is the son of famous singer Ringo Madlingozi. Phila recognised his talent and attempted to make a name for himself on Idols SA.

However, he had a short stint, but he did not let that failure get to him. Phila went on to further elevate his music career. He also added actors and reality TV stars to his list of talents.

He was part of the cast of the now-canned Gqeberha: The Empire and is part of the cast of Showmax's Born Into Fame alongside other stars with famous parents.

Nonhle Thema and Cynthia Shange

Being the daughter of the first black Miss South Africa representing the country at the Miss World pageant in the 1970s, there was no way Nonhle Thema would not be left inspired.

The media personality entered the world of acting, following in her mother's footsteps.

Thema told Sunday World that her mother was the main reason she got into acting. “I always prayed and asked God to help me continue Her Legacy,” she said.

