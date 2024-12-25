2024 proved to be a challenging year for some people, and SA celebrities were not immune to the difficulties

This is a look at some of the well-known public figures who faced broke rumours, and some were said to be homeless

From Carlos Radebe, who revealed that he was promised an acting gig, but it did not fall through due to Gcina Mkhize's problems with her landlord

Some of the celebrities, like Gcina Mkhize and Carlos Radebe, were rumoured to be broke and homeless. Image: MDNnewss on X, @gcinagrace

Times can be tricky, but these few celebrities faced these adversities while in the public eye.

Celebrities who faced broke rumours

In 2024, a few celebrities spoke about their financial troubles on social media platforms. They understood that closed mouths do not get fed and asked the public for assistance.

This is a list of the five well-known entertainers who faced broke rumours; some were said to be homeless.

A look at the celebs whose pockets ran dry in 2024

Carlos Radebe

How To Steal Two Million star Carlos Radebe took to social media to discuss his financial difficulties. He alleged that he had been evicted from his property and left homeless.

In addition, he had to rely on the R350 grant to sustain himself as he struggled to get paying gigs. He alleged that the Duman Ndlovu Academy promised him a job, but that never fell through.

"I have run out of your kind donations I received in April for only four days. Funds I had been receiving were stopped after being promised a job that was never confirmed with me or my agent and an offer for a place to live. All this hype was never confirmed and had me tossed to the wind with no apology or follow-up."

Bongani Fassie

Bongani Fassie, the son of the late Brenda Fassie, hogged headlines when it was alleged that he blew through her royalties in just weeks.

Bogani reportedly spent R400,000 in two months and allegedly failed to pay the school fees of his two children, who were stuck at home and not attending school.

“He blew it all. He blew that money on alcohol and hosting parties," a source told ZiMoja.

Lekau Sehoana

The founder and CEO of Drip Footwear faced a really tough year after it was reported that his company would get liquidated.

The company reportedly owed an advertising company R20 million rand.

Things were allegedly bad for Lekau after it was reported that he failed to pay rent at his Waterfall Estate in Johannesburg. His ex-wife and their son were evicted after failing to pay the R100K rent.

Gcina Mkhize posts video of landlord breaking walls

Former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize documented the horrific act by her alleged landlord in a bid to chase her out of her home. Mkhize expressed the hardships she faced when she and the man engaged in a dispute over the property she occupied with her children.

“As you can see, I slept like this. The safety of my children is compromised. I lay awake wondering to myself what can happen at night because anyone can step in and do as they please. I need your help.”

“This guy has cut off our electricity supply. We need to be connected to the outside world. There are no resources, so I need the law to take its course. We need food, and I am a single mom.”

Is actor Luthuili Dlamini living in a drug den?

In a previous report from Briefly News, seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini was alleged to be homeless and living at an abandoned drug den in Randburg, Johannesburg.

A neighbour said that the former Scandal! actor had been living in the drug den for almost a year.

However, the star clapped back at the rumours in a scathing video.

