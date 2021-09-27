A big group of children can't contain their excitement after seeing President Cyril Ramaphosa in their town

The kids jump and scream as they run to the President with ecstatic energy and broad smiles on their faces

But, social media isn't buying it and sees it as manipulating the youth in the build up to elections

A video is gaining widespread attention after Twitter-user, @AthiGeleba shared it with close to 50k followers. The video is of none-other-than President Cyril Ramaphosa and a group of visibly excited young children as they cheer in support of him.

A recent video shows our President seems to be popular among the youth. Image: @AthiGeleba/Twitter

In the video, you can see a big group of kids jumping, screaming and whistling as they run to the President who is getting out of the car. In just one day, the video attracted over 20 000 views and is receiving comments from people who clearly do not support the party.

@AthiGeleba seems to be a major ANC supporter and captioned the post:

"You can say all there is to say… the children are clear."

Take a look at the video that has Mzansi talking:

With elections around the corner, the comments show that people are fed-up with the ruling government. We picked some for you:

@tshidi_lee:

"Kids generally love CR hey? Tjo. Kids are such fascinating beings."

@SeatiMoloi:

"Its easier to lie to the kids."

@akho_m:

"These people don't even vote, I don't get the point here."

@Stimela_Mgazi:

"They manipulate children, we need to see real voters."

@Phaahla_:

"Same reaction if a guy opened up his boot and played "Sistah Bettina". Same reaction (if not more)."

“I love you too”: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign trail has him dropping the L word, Mzansi in stitches

Previously, Briefly News reported on another video of our President going viral. We know the campaign trail has our politicians doing some pretty questionable things to rally support for the elections. For President Cyril Ramaphosa, he took it to the next level by telling a young girl he wishes she was his daughter, saying, "I love you."

But even with all the campaigning, our President hasn't forgotten Covid-19 protocols and rejected the young girl's handshake. He instead opted for the more sanitary elbow-bump.

The elated young girl also took the opportunity to let Ramaphosa know her hopes and dreams, saying one day she wants to be a doctor and even take on the role of president.

