Georgina Rodriguez Admits She Is Desperate for Ronaldo to Propose

Georgina Rodriguez has all but confirmed she is yet to tie the knot with Cristiano Ronaldo

The two lovebirds have previously been rumoured to have walked married in a secret ceremony

However, Rodgriguez has said she is hoping her star boyfriend can propose sooner

The power couple has a three-year-old daughter together named Alana Martina

Georgina Rodriguez has confessed she is desperate for Cristiano Ronaldo's proposal.

Georgina and Ronaldo started dating back in June 2016 at a Gucci store where she worked as a sales assistant. Photo: Getty Images.

According to Rodriguez, she would not waste a moment to say if the Man United striker popped the question.

She made the revelation during a new Netflix documentary about her life.

The Argentine model was asked when she was planning to get married to the footie star and responded: "Ojala" which loosely translates to "Let's hope so."

In a preview of the first series of the documentary, Georgina also admitted her relationship with Ronaldo had completely changed her life.

“I am 27 and five years ago my life changed," she said.

“The day I met Cristiano was a Thursday in the summer, as I was leaving the shop when a handsome man almost two metres tall," she added.

Georgina and Ronaldo started dating back in June 2016 at a Gucci store where she worked as a sales assistant.

The two already have a daughter together named Alana Martina aged three years old.

Georgina rocks R1.5 million jewellery

Earlier, Briefly News reported Georgina Rodriguez was spotted wearing diamonds worth £78,000 (about R1.5 million) to a show at Venice Film Festival before her partner Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goals for Portugal.

From her four rings to her necklace as well as earrings all made by Giardini Segreti in total is close to slightly above what Ronaldo will be earning daily at Man United.

The 27-year-old is understood to have a collection of jewellery worth over £2.6million and more will be added on the day Ronaldo decides to finally tie the knot with her.

A source that was at the exclusive event in Italy which was also attended by fashion editor Anna Dello Russo said.

