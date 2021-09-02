Ronaldo's Sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez Rocks R1.5m Worth Of Jewellery

Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez caught the eye of paparazzi's as she stormed Venice Film Festival

The 27-year-old supermodel wore £78,000 of jewellery to the event as her partner Ronaldo was on international duty for Portugal

The Argentine and Ronaldo have five children together as they will packing their to the city of Manchester since Ronaldo rejoined United

Georgina Rodriguez was spotted wearing diamonds worth £78,000 to a show at Venice Film Festival before her partner Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goals for Portugal, The Sun, Daily Mail.

From her four rings to her necklace as well as earrings all made by Giardini Segreti in total is close to slightly above what Ronaldo will earning daily at Man United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez rocked N44m worth of jewellery to a film festival in Italy. Photo by Franco Origlia and Manchester Unite

The 27-year-old is understood to have jewellery worth collection over £2.6million and more will be added on the day Ronaldo decides to finally tie the knot with her sweetheart.

A source who was at the exclusive event in Italy which was also attended by fashion editor Anna Dello Russo said:

“She oozes class.

“They really are a power couple.”

Ronaldo proposed with an engagement ring estimated to be worth around £615,000 last year September but the date for their wedding is yet to be fixed.

The couple and their five children will now be planning to move to the city of Manchester after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the club of his youth Man United.

The 36-year-old broke the international goalscoring record after he helped Portugal come back from a goal down to defeat the Republic of Ireland by 2-1 in an entertaining fixture.

Ronaldo bags suspension after pulling off shirt in World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will play no role during Portugal's next World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan set for Tuesday, September 10.

This is after the new Man United signing stripped off his shirt while celebrating his two goals against Ireland on the night of Wednesday, September 1.

Clearly elated with the second goal that saw him become the highest scorer in international football history, Ronaldo took off his shirt as he celebrated his milestone.

The move earned him a booking from Slovenian referee Matej Jug, who bizarrely apologised to him as he flashed out the yellow card.

