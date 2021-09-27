Pitso Mosimane's Days As Al Ahly Coach 'May Be Nearing End' Owing to Poor Results

A former player thinks Pitso Moismane is not likely to be the coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly for that much longer

Hesham Hanafy claimed to have insider information suggesting Al Ahly are in talks with a German coach over the job

Mosimane's future at the Cairo-based club comes into question after he failed to inspire the Red Devils to the Egyptian Premier League and Egyptian Super Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane is rumoured to be in the firing line owing to his inability to mount a successful title charge this season.

Mosimane failed to win the Egyptian Premier League and Egyptian Super Cup, both of which have contributed to his continued stay in Cairo coming under heavy scrutiny in recent times, according to reports from Egypt.

Pitso Mosimane is thought to be in the firing line as head coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Image: Mohamed Farag/ FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

IOL carried a report suggesting that despite guiding the Egyptian giants to two Caf Champions League titles, an ex-Al Ahly player who now takes up pundit duties thinks Mosimane may have not done enough to hold onto his job.

Hesham Hanafy claimed Mosimane is likely to leave soon, revealing the Red Devils are in discussions with a German coach over the top job, according to The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I can confirm based on information received from inside the club that [El-Gouna head coach] Reda Shehata will join Al-Ahly’s technical staff,” Hanafy told Al-Hayah TV according to the KingFut website.

“I feel that Mosimane will not continue with Al Ahly. How the team has performed (of late) does not inspire confidence, and I don’t feel the players are improving.

“I doubt Mosimane will continue at the club. Something is going on in Germany,” Hanafy concluded.

Mosimane and his technical staff were recently slapped with a R280 000 fine by the club chairman for failing to win the recently-concluded Super Cup.

Mosimane rejects R280k fine from Al Ahly management

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Mosimane was fined R280 000 along with the players and coaching staff for losing the Egyptian Super Cup.

It has now emerged that Mosimane has rejected the fine and he feels that it is a bit of an exaggerated punishment. Pressure has been mounting on Mosimane ever since Al Ahly lost the league title to their rivals, Zamalek.

The Super Cup was an opportunity to get back to trophy-winning ways but Al Ahly lost their match on penalties against El-Gaish.

Mosimane's critics will have gained more ammo with this latest defeat in the Egyptian Super Cup. After the game, Mosimane faced a barrage of criticism from fans and experts, who chastised his tactics and style of play, according to KingFut.

Former Egypt and Al Ahly midfielder Mohamed Emara agrees with these critics, claiming that the team has a glaring tactical flaw.

"Mosimane’s performance is unconvincing and weak, and this is my opinion on him since he took charge of Al Ahly, although I was attacked," he said.

"Al Ahly doesn’t make rash decisions on its coach or players, and he [Mosimane] will continue and will be evaluated. It’s not easy for the fans to lose two consecutive trophies."

Source: Briefly.co.za