Pitso Mosimane says that he will not be paying the fine handed to him by Al Ahly for losing the Egyptian Super Cup

The coach feels that this move is dramatic and "exaggerated", so he has let management know that he is not paying

Mohamed Emara, who used to play for Al Ahly, has come out guns blazing and is criticising Mosimane's tactical decisions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was fined R280 000 along with the players and coaching staff for losing the Egyptian Super Cup. It has now emerged that Mosimane has rejected the fine and he feels that it is a bit of an exaggerated punishment.

Pressure has been mounting on Mosimane ever since Al Ahly lost the league title to their rivals, Zamalek. The Super Cup was an opportunity to get back to trophy-winning ways but Al Ahly lost their match on penalties against El-Gaish.

Pitso Mosimane has rejected the fine from Al Ahly and thinks it's "exaggerated". Image: David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

According to the Moroccan website Mfmsport, 57-year-old 'Jingles' has refused the fine and is standing up to management. He feels that the fine was too dramatic and he let them know himself.

Pitso Mosimane's critics will have gained more ammo with this latest defeat in the Egyptian Super Cup. After the game, Mosimane faced a barrage of criticism from fans and experts, who chastised his tactics and style of play, according to KingFut.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Former Egypt and Al Ahly midfielder Mohamed Emara agrees with these critics, claiming that the team has a glaring tactical flaw.

"Mosimane’s performance is unconvincing and weak, and this is my opinion on him since he took charge of Al Ahly, although I was attacked," he said.

"Al Ahly doesn’t make rash decisions on its coach or players, and he [Mosimane] will continue and will be evaluated. It’s not easy for the fans to lose two consecutive trophies."

Pitso Mosimane, coaching staff and players fined R280 000 for losing

Briefly News previously reported that Al Ahly's management responded angrily to their Egyptian Super Cup penalty shootout loss to Tala'ea El Gaish on Tuesday night, imposing a large fine on the players and technical staff the following day.

For the loss, Al Ahly penalised each player as well as coach Pitso Mosimane and his staff and director of football, Sayed Abdelhafiz, 300 000 Egyptian pounds (R280,000), A decision that is a big surprise for many football fans around the world.

According to SowetanLIVE, the Cairo giants did not waste time in giving the fines, which they did in a clear statement on their official website. They really were not playing games with the loss and took some serious action.

Source: Briefly.co.za