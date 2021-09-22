Al Ahly management has had enough of disappointing results and have opted to make the staff pay a fine for losing

The club played against Tala'ea El Gaish on Tuesday and lost the Egyptian Super Cup in a dramatic penalty shootout

The medical staff, coaching staff and players were fined a large sum of R280 000 for not bringing the trophy home

Al Ahly's management has responded angrily to their Egyptian Super Cup penalty shootout loss to Tala'ea El Gaish on Tuesday night, imposing a large fine on the players and technical staff the following day.

For the loss, Al Ahly penalised each player, as well as coach Pitso Mosimane and his staff and director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz, 300 000 Egyptian pounds (R280,000). A decision which is a big surprise for many football fans around the world.

Pitso Mosimane has been given a hefty fine by Al Ahly for losing the Egyptian Super Cup. Image: Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

According to SowetanLIVE, the Cairo giants did not waste time in giving the fines, which they did in a clear statement on their official website. They really were not playing games with the loss and took some serious action. The statement read:

"Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly's president, decided to impose a 300k fine on Al Ahly players, director of football and the coaching staff after the disappointing performance in the Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday."

The medical staff were also fined and the club announced that they would be taking the money from their respective salaries. Pressure has been building for Pitso Mosimane to produce results since Al Ahly lost the league to their long-time rivals Zamalek.

Mosimane's latest additions, namely Percy Tau from Brighton & Hove Albion, have demonstrated his desire to rebuild Ahly in the style of the 2000s and early 2010s.

The Super Cup against Egyptian Cup runners-up El Gaish, who finished eighth in the league, was meant to provide Mosimane and Ahly a chance to win another trophy.

