Converse is a staple in most peoples closets, and there is a good reason for this. From denim to shorts, distressed jeans, and dresses, these shoes elevate every look. However, despite suiting almost every look, they can be challenging to wash, especially if you rock them on a rainy day. However, there is no reason to worry. Today, we provide you with an easy guide on how to clean converse shoes.

Effective tips and tricks on how to clean converse. Photo: @mamatamgar49

Converse is a sneaker that suits every style. Unfortunately, although most people love it for its versatility, they hardly know how to properly clean and de-stain it. So, how can I wash my converse without ruining them? Check out this guide on how to clean converse shoes.

How to clean converse

We can relate if you have ever rocked your favuorite converse and sadly stepped on mud or stained it. Here are some expert-approved ways on how to clean this comfortable footwear.

How do I clean my white converse?,

White converse shoes are among most peoples go-to shoes when they need comfort and style. They blend with about every other outfit and are perfect for any occasion.

Different yet effective methods on how to clean converse. Photo: @chucktrunk

So what is the best way to clean white converse? Take a look at these simple step-by-step guides on how to clean dirty white converse:

Method 1: How to clean converse with toothpaste

Remove the laces and soak them in cold water. Run the shoes under running water or dunk them in a basin containing water and then rinse them. It would help if you used cold water to avoid stains that do not look good. Take your toothpaste and rub it all over the shoe using an old toothbrush. Make sure you thoroughly cover all the areas. Scrub it clean and pay more attention to the dirty areas. Rinse with cold water or toss them in the washing machine with cold water plus a little standard detergent. Hang them out to dry. However, it would help if you do not put them in a dryer.

Key points:

Use white toothpaste because the coloured one may stain your shoe.

Apply the toothpaste and leave it for about 10 minutes before cleaning the shoe.

Do not use chlorinated bleach or detergent in the washing machine.

Method 2: Cleaning dirty white converse shoes using baking soda

Key pointers on how to clean white converse using toothpaste. Photo: @chucktrunk

How do you clean old dirty converse? Easy! Use water with baking soda and vinegar. Here are the steps:

Take a basin and add some warm water. Add baking soda and some vinegar. The amount you use will depend on your need. Take an old toothbrush and rub this water mixture all over your footwear. Leave it for a few minutes to let the shoe soak in the mix. Throw the shoes in the washing machine or rinse them using cold water. Hang them out in the sun to dry.

Key points:

Scrub the converse with the brush in a circular motion.

Method 3: How to clean converse using nail polish or acetone

How do you clean old dirty converse? Well, besides baking soda and toothpaste, you can use nail polish. Here are the steps to follow:

Take cotton pads and dip them in nail polish or acetone. Gently rub it on the stained areas and leave them for a few minutes. Scrub the shoe thoroughly, rinse them, and then wash them in powdered water. Rinse them and dry them in the sun.

Method 4: How to clean converse in a washer

How to safely clean converse in a washer. Photo: @little_thriftz

Start by checking on the care label for tips on cleaning these shoes in a washer. Here are some tips you can use:

Put your sneakers and laces in a protective bag and then toss them in a washer.

Use cold water and put the washer on a gentle cycle. Hot or warm water may damage the glue that holds the shoes together.

Apply the stain cleaner on the shoe and let it settle as per the product’s instructions before putting them into the washer.

How do you make converse look new?

Here are some other methods you can apply to clean and make your footwear look new. Take a look:

Use lemon juice and directly apply it to the dirty areas. Let the lemon juice soak into the shoes for 15 to 20 minutes. Then, rinse them with cold water and let them dry in the sun.

Use alcohol to scrub off the dirt using cotton pads or a rag. Rinse in cold water and hang them to dry.

Use plain cold water and soap and scrub thoroughly.

Use petroleum jelly and rub it on the dirty areas. Leave it for about five minutes before scrubbing it off. Note that you should not apply the jelly on the canvas part.

How to clean black converse

Easy guide on how to clean black converse. Photo: @styledbysingman

Contrary to what most people think, cleaning black converse is not all about soaking them in soaping water and scrubbing them. Remember that you need to retain its rich black colour. So, to achieve this, wash your black footwear in lukewarm water using a mild soap.

Remember to scrub it in a circular motion gently. Use an old toothbrush or a soft brush to clean, particularly the rubber base of the shoe.

It is easy to rock converse because they are pretty diverse and comfortable. However, when they get stained, most people may not rock them anymore. Use this guide on how to clean converse to wash off these stains and dirt.

