Orlando Pirates are taking action against their player Gabadinho Mhango for his bad behaviour in the previous week

The striker found himself in scandals and this is not something that Orlando Pirates are impressed by at all

Apart from making headlines for being scandalous, Mhango has not scored a goal since June, which signals a bad return

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Orlando Pirates have had enough of Gabadinho Mhango's behaviour and have issued a warning to the striker. Last week, Mhango made headlines for all the wrong reasons, harming his reputation in the process.

The Bucs are not impressed with Mhango's behaviour and are trying to discipline him so that his drama does not continue. Pirates are also concerned about their brand and don't want to be in a position where a player is not behaving properly.

Gabadinho Mhango needs to clean up his act if he doesn't want to pay a fine from his club. Image: @gabadinhomhango

Source: Instagram

The Citizen reports that an insider at Orlando Pirates said that Mhango will have to start behaving or else he could be facing a hefty fine from the club.

"Gaba doesn’t listen, this is not the first time he got caught up in such a mess. It's just that some things that he has done were not made public," said the insider.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"But the bosses have had it with him, they have given him a tough talking-to and he has apologised for everything. He knows that if he gets bad publicity again he will be fined heavily."

According to a report by KickOff, Mhango hasn't scored a goal for Orlando Pirates since June.

The Malawian striker has played in the PSL since 2013, beginning with Bloemfontein Celtic and then moving on to Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits.

Gabadinho Mhango finds himself in trouble with OnlyFans star

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango was recently in the headlines for not being able to make a payment during a night out.

Now, more details have emerged from that fateful night and the footballer finds himself in a pickle with OnlyFans star Wandi Ndlovu. After their night out in Pretoria, they wanted to change their location to Sandton because there was apparently a place open past curfew.

They stopped for petrol at the garage and that's when things started going wrong.

"I got out to get some fresh air and as I tried to get in, Gabadinho drove over my foot. I screamed in pain but he wouldn't stop the car," said Wandi to Daily Sun.

Source: Briefly.co.za