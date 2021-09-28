A local entrepreneur has Mzasni impressed after sharing some then and now pics of his business

The big dreamer has come a long way since his early stages and is even preparing for expansion

Mzansi flooded the comments section with well-wishes and words of encouragement for the young businessman

A local entrepreneur has Mzansi feeling super impressed after sharing just how far his small business has come with only a few short months in business. The hard-working hustler recently opened a spaza shop and could not help reflecting on all his success.

A local entrepreneur has Mzansi feeling super impressed after sharing just how far his small business has come.

Source: Twitter

, Facebook user Sandile Leonard Thwala shared that his newest location offers a wide variety of services.

"How it started and where it is now! It's a Shisa Nyama, salon and tuck shop!" he enthusiastically captioned the post.

Thwala also shared pictures of his snazzy place. Bricks and the early stages of a new building are all laid out as the hardworking entrepreneur prepares for expansion.

Check out some reactions to the inspirational post below:

Maria Letebele said:

"I WANT TO RESIGN AND START MY OWN SPAZA ,HOW MUCH DO I NEED PLZ HELP."

Tumelo MrMelo Lepee said:

"Working on that too."

Titus Moeti said:

"Number one."

Xoli Mtsila said:

"Yippyyyyyyy congrats Bro."

Ralabile Gabriel Botsime said:

"No weapon forged against you shall prosper my brother. God's grace."

Cindy Mos De-Diva said:

"Congratulations my brother. I currently own a Hair Salon & Tshisanyama it's not by my power it's only God invite n trust him in everything u do."

Sandra Dlamini said:

"Keep up the good work."

Man shares pic of his spaza shop, SA helps him out with a business plan

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local businessman has South Africans gathered round in support after sharing the news of his recently built spaza shop. Although the entrepreneur's store doors have not yet opened, he has big plans for the business and took to social media to get advice from some like-minded people.

Heading online, Facebook user Thabang Mahlangu shared the news of his store

"Done building my spaza shop I just have to build the shelves and start buying the stock, planning to open on the 15th October.

"How much must I have to buy the stock folks?" he captioned the post.

Other spaza shop owners flooded the comments section with wise words and some valuable advice. The general consensus was that the man would need at least R50 000 to open, a shocking number to many.

Check out some of the other reactions below:

Hlonolofatso Isabella said:

"Keep up the good work. At least 15 000."

Tauhlole Leshilo said:

"R50.000 WILL BE FINE."

Nelson Billy said:

"A complete stock will cost u around R50 000 without a transparent glass fridge of R10 000 but R20 000 is ideal."

Aby Naksen said:

"Start with fast-moving goods cigarettes, bread, milk, dishebo then increase the stock with a commission."

Joe Kopano said:

"Wow! That's awesome!"

Regina Mankoana said:

"Great job."

Thapelo Dlamini said:

"Looking good."

