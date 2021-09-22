Halala: Man Shares Pic of His Spaza Shop, SA Helps Him Out With a Business Plan

A local businessman has wowed Mzansi after sharing snaps of his newly built spaza shop

The entrepreneur headed online to get some invaluable advice from a few more experienced business owners

Other South Africans simply headed online to wish the young man well on his new venture

A local businessman has South Africans gathered round in support after sharing the news of his recently built spaza shop. Although the entrepreneur's store doors have not yet opened, he has big plans for the business and took to social media to get advice from some like-minded people.

A local man has headed online to share images of his new spaza shop. SA offered him some business advice in the comments. Images: Thabang Mahlangu/Facebook

, Facebook user Thabang Mahlangu shared the news of his store

"Done building my spaza shop I just have to build the shelves and start buying the stock, planning to open on the 15th October.

"How much must I have to buy the stock folks?" he captioned the post.

Other spaza shop owners flooded the comments section with wise words and some valuable advice. The general consensus was that the man would need at least R50 000 to open, a shocking number to many.

Check out some of the other reactions below:

Hlonolofatso Isabella said:

"Keep up the good work. At least 15 000."

Tauhlole Leshilo said:

"R50.000 WILL BE FINE."

Nelson Billy said:

"A complete stock will cost u around R50 000 without a transparent glass fridge of R10 000 but R20 000 is ideal."

Aby Naksen said:

"Start with fast-moving goods cigarettes, bread, milk, dishebo then increase the stock with a commission."

Joe Kopano said:

"Wow! That's awesome!"

Regina Mankoana said:

"Great job."

Thapelo Dlamini said:

"Looking good."

“Pusha baba”: Local man's spaza shop on the go idea inspires Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Ongama Xesibe Molo is inspiring others for coming up with a brilliant idea as he runs his mobile spaza shop for his clients. The ambitious man decided to start his business and runs it in a shack but he is also mobile and moves around the township.

He pulls his spaza shop cart using his car to ensure he brings the much-needed service to his clients. South Africans are delighted for the man and are praising his thinking ability.

The ambitious man’s story was highlighted by Black Spaza Shop Owners through a Facebook page. Briefly News also looks at a few encouraging comments from the influential post.

Checking out the caption on his stunning photographs, Xesibe shared courageous words, saying, "We'll all win!!!"

@Bmg Sutfu said:

“As you started this great job say goodbye to financial problems, you are no longer friends. Keep up the good work bro.”

@Ernest Netshiongolwe said:

“Very creative, keep up the great work.”

@Gift Mahlehle said:

“Pusha baba.”

@Micky Motshweneng said:

“Great business idea ma man, thumbs up.”

@Lakhe Situ said:

“Awesome.”

@Sibusiso Mabaso said:

“Nomakanjani siyophumelela.”

@Jerome Matabillie said:

“Keep it up brother.”

@Moleboheng Malebza said:

“Brilliant.”

@Mxolisi Motau said:

“The idea.”

