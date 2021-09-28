“Ayiye Sisi”: Woman Filmed Dancing With Men in a Religious Event Attracts SA

One South African woman is the talk of the town on social media after joining a group of men in a church event

The viral video clip is shared by @KulaniCool and shows the lady being chased away by the churchmen who also filmed her

Some locals are of the view that the old man was unfair to the woman because she was enjoying the church service and hymn

A video of a South African woman is going viral on social media as she is seen dancing with men only. It seems the woman visited a certain church band but she can be seen being chased away by one of the members.

The short clip is shared on social media by @KulaniCool who has promised to archive the video clip. Looking at the reactions, many people feel the woman was disrespected as the footage shows she was not aware of the camera.

Some people are arguing that the lady was not meant to be dressed in that manner and some say the men were so rude to chase her away while enjoying the hymn.

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from Twitter users and pens this story.

A local woman is filmed being chased away from a church event. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MHlombe said:

“It's like uthi... "Why lobaba aphuma nami iqhuzu ebantwini abangaka"?”

@UncleMajozi said:

“Bathong the Lord says come as you are.”

@Sanelendlovu13 said:

“Ama kholwa couldn't handle her moves any longer.”

@UthobyM said:

“Just when she was enjoying and in tune bayamxosha sooooo unfair.”

@i_speakit said:

“Remove all distractions, stay focused. The devil is a liar.”

@PaulVigorous said:

“She's not wearing a mask. She must go!”

@SifundoGwavu said::

“Someone said this generation likes to groove...noba sekukhala ixilongo they'll just dance..”

@Cand_Ziziba said:

“Ayiye Ayiye Ayiye.”

@MabaliDonda said:

"Kodwa ubeyaphi ugal.”

“So many questions”: Lady’s crazy dance moves leaves Many jaws dropped

Taking a look at another dance story, Briefly News posted that on South African social media users' pages.

The latest bit of bizarre entertainment comes in the form of a woman doing the craziest dance styles.

While the woman probably felt like she was doing all the right moves because of the big crowd surrounding her with cameras - this was certainly not the case.

Many people wanted to get a closer look at her hopping on the floor and randomly shouting at the sky.

Source: Briefly.co.za