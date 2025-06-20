Nandi Madida is filled with gratitude to her team as she reaches a milestone in her radio show

The media personality officially marked 100 episodes on Africa Now Radio and received a lovely surprise from her crew

South Africa celebrated Nandi's milestone and sang her praises for all her incredible work

Nandi Madida marked 100 episodes with Apple Music's Africa Now Radio. Images: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida officially hit the 100th episode mark with her Apple Music Africa Now Radio gig.

Nandi Madida celebrates milestone

Nandi Madida received a lovely surprise from her team after reaching a milestone with her Apple Music Africa Now Radio show.

The singer revealed the stunning flowers and plaque she received from Apple Music and DNA Brand Architects as she reached her 100th episode.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to her Instagram page, Nandi was overcome with emotion:

"It was supposed to be a celebration of doing 100 episodes on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio, and it ended up being a surprise celebrating me as a host for being part of those 100 episodes. I couldn't have predicted that. I will never forget this."

Nandi Madida's team surprised her with flowers after reaching 100 episodes on Africa Now Radio. Image: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Having landed the role as the host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music in 2023, Nandi has not only celebrated Africanism but has also honoured fellow Africans who continue to make a mark on the world.

Her first episode for 2025 just so happened to be with her husband, Zakes Bantwini, who spoke about his career and recent win at the Grammy Awards. Nandi said she was grateful to her team for their support:

"I'm so overwhelmed with emotion, from the bottom of my heart, I have to thank my team at Apple Music and the guys at DNA, as well. I cannot thank you guys enough. All the artists for the love they show me, and the love I have for them, I'm forever grateful."

Here's how South Africa reacted to Nandi Madida's milestone

Mzansi congratulated Nandi Madida and showed her love:

justaguywholovesmusic celebrated Nandi Madida:

"Congratulations, @nandi_madida. Thank you for being our wonderful Africa Now Radio host, and thank you for everything you do to support all of the incredible artists across the continent. We appreciate you."

yatikhumalo said:

"Proud of you, and I meant everything I said! A LEGEND! Congrats!"

South African rapper, L-Tido, showed love to Nandi Madida:

"You deserve your flowers. You are such an amazing soul, Nandi."

South African author, Khaya Dlanga, wrote:

"That’s amazing, and congratulations, superstar!"

South Africans marvelled at Nandi Madida as she celebrated her 100th episode with Apple Music. Image: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

thislove_k posted:

"You deserve all the celebrations. Blessed to have been in the room."

chebet_chikumbu praised Nandi Madida:

"You are simply the best and so deserving, Queen."

julietmartin.mua commented:

"How amazing are you, Nandz! Well done, beautiful lady. You deserve to be celebrated!"

leo_dlodlo responded:

"Congratulations, Nandi, you deserve to be celebrated, you are such a pioneer."

Nandi Madida celebrates Zakes Bantwini

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nandi Madida's message to her husband, Zakes Bantwini, as he completed his studies at Harvard Business School.

The celebration fell on the same day as their wedding anniversary, and Nandi penned a letter praising the Grammy Award-winner on a job well done.

Source: Briefly News