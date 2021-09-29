A proud son took to social media after having battled the hardest struggle of his life, showing off his latest achievement

@IamBonkosi_SA went from being jobless back in 2018 to finally being able to build his mother a house of her own

Seeing @IamBonkosi_SA’s story, many were overcome with emotion, filled with pride and inspired to do better

God is good, always! Indod' Ayshisi, a man from the Eastern Cape, was in a dark place back in 2018 but he managed to rise above and is now beaming with light.

Indod' Ayshisi could not be more proud of the home that he built for his beautiful mother. Image: @IamBonkosi_SA

Taking to social media to share his story, @IamBonkosi_SA explained that in 2018 he had no job, hardly any money for food and was on the brink of giving up, but today he is glad that he did not.

Sharing heartwarming pictures of himself and his queen, @IamBonkosi_SA made it known that he finally managed to do the one thing he promised his momma, to build her a home of her own.

@IamBonkosi_SA posted:

“I still can’t believe it. I finally made my mother proud and completed building her a house. The below tweet will always be my point of reference because I was in such a dark space that year.”

Seeing the -tearjerking post, fellow social media users took to the comment section to commend @IamBonkosi_SA on his strength and for doing right by his mother. So many people were inspired by this incredible story.

This is the content we live for!

Here are some of the beautiful comments that were made:

@NjuzaKaJola needed to see this:

“I've been unemployed for 4 months now broer, I just signed my contract earlier today and I won't be earning much but I'm motivated to push to the limits and do something for my mother.”

@Mame_thule was oozing with pride:

“Wow, congratulations, I should show my boyfriend this as motivation not to give up. It's been years now and he's so discouraged. I'm really happy for you.”

@ReratileKG felt this real deep:

@PhishSa was inspired:

@ChrisExcel102 shed a tear:

Proud lady shows off the home she built for her momma

Building a home for a parent or parents is one thing that many children dream of doing. A young South African woman can finally say that she did it for her mom even though it took her a whole ten years to complete, reported Briefly News.

Heading online, the proud young lady with the Twitter handle, @Thlolo15March shared a heartwarming, motivational and highly inspirational post about how she finally added the finishing touches to the house that was built especially for her mother.

"It took me 10 years to build my mum this house. Nothing fancy, I’m just proud I did it," she captioned a snap of the ready to live in property.

