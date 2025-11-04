South African singer Zandi Khumalo recently weighed in on the co-parenting drama between her sister, Kell,y and Jub Jub

The reality TV star decided to pen an emotional message to the two stars' son, who is affected by all of this

The letter stated how Zandi felt sorry for Christian being caught in the middle of his parents' fight

The drama between media personalities Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub appears to be having a negative impact on those around them. The two stars have been having a back-and-forth co-parenting drama regarding their son, Christian Khumalo.

Recently, the multi-award-winning singer's sister, Zandi Khumalo, decided to pen an emotional message to Christian during the whole drama of his parents dragging each other on social media.

Zani penned this letter just after she defended Jub Jub amid the co-parenting saga and him being denied access to his son by the Empini hitmaker.

The letter reads:

"I shouldn't be going here because I know my lane I was sitting at my place and heard my name flying in the air I'm used to it but they talked about me in interviews and podcasts people push their agendas while I'm not around which then forces one to respond, I'm included here and where you are my boy I'll die."

Zandi also stated how sorry she was that the young boy was being made collateral in his parents' feud and that they don't care if he gets hurt by all of this:

" I am so sorry you have to go through this. I'm sorry you have parents who are both prepared to compromise you to feed their egos and boost their public profiles at your expense. Both your parents, I wish I could put them in the same house and beat them for putting you through this."

Khumalo concluded the letter by letting Christian know that his parents love him so much and that they are not perfect humans.

"One thing I can assure you, though, is that they both love you so much. Daddy is not perfect, and so is Mama, but they love you, be assured, Aunt's boy. I wish I could say I will talk to them for you, but they are both stubborn. I tried. Just grow up, Aunt's boy, so you can understand where they are both coming from and make your own decision," she concluded.

Kelly Khumalo drags Jub Jub in Father’s Day message

Before labelling Jub Jub and her other baby daddy useless, Kelly Khumalo had fired a salvo at the Uyajola 9/9 host on Father's Day. Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo tore into Jub Jub on Father's Day in a TikTok video, accusing him of being an absentee father.

Without mentioning Jub Jub directly, Kelly Khumalo mocked a common excuse used by absentee fathers and argued that any father who wants to be in his child's life should take legal action.

