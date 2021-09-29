Simphiwe Dana, calls ANC out, for being "Hypocrites", after holding packed, rally

Simphiwe Dana has called the ANC out after it held an election rally with more than 500 people in Tembisa recently

The songstress was reacting to a snap of a large crowd of ANC supporters who were being addressed by the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa

The singer accused the ANC of being hypocrites because Ramaphosa recently addressed the nation and said outdoor gatherings are only allowed to have 500 people

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Simphiwe Dana has slammed the ruling party, the ANC. The singer accused the ANC of being hypocrites after it held a packed 2021 election campaign rally in Tembisa a few days ago.

Simphiwe Dana called the ANC out for being "hypocrites" after holding a packed rally. Image: @simphiwedana

Source: Instagram

According to a snap shared by the ANC's Mzwandile Masina, the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a large crowd of the party's supporters at the rally.

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa adjusted the country's lockdown rules. He said all gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 500 people outdoors and 250 indoors when he moved the country to alert Level 2.

The ANC rubbed Simphiwe Dana up the wrong way because the party seemingly had more than 500 people at the event. Taking to Twitter, Dana shared a a screenshot of Masina's post and captioned it:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Please open the country so artists can work. This is hypocritical behavior."

Tweeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on her posts and the ANC's alleged disregard for the lockdown rules. Check out some of the comments below:

@NlNtokozo wrote:

"I think this is a good sign sisi that the county is open. Just dala what you must. No one is gonna ask you anything trust me."

@9944PROF said:

"Churches can’t have conferences, Artists can’t have shows! But the great mighty ANC can do as it wishes, tell me if this is not dictatorship!"

@Thulanidladla7 commented:

"The ANC is playing games with people in the entertainment industry. I will not vote for this party."

@gustavroos99 said:

"When will they arrest him for contravention of lockdown regulations?"

@ntombza added:

"@CyrilRamaphosa open the country and don't you dare want vaccine passports for any gathering as you didn't require it in your large political gathering!"

Simphiwe Dana says Cyril Ramaphosa is the worst ANC president

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Simphiwe Dana has shared her thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa's term in office. The singer is definitely not a fan of Ramaphosa's presidency. The songstress took to Twitter on Sunday night, 25 April and told her followers that Ramphosa is the worst president Mzansi has ever had.

"I know we’re scared to say it. But Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had," said Simphiwe.

The star's post sparked a heated debate on her timeline. Some peeps agreed with her while others totally disagreed and alleged that someone paid her to post the negative tweet about Ramaphosa. @theSultanOfSA commented:

"Well, he's not worse than Zuma but he's certainly up there with him on the scale of incompetence."

Source: Briefly.co.za