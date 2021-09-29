If there is one thing Reason will not stand for, it's celebs who talk a mouthful in the Twitter streets but can't back it up face-to-face

The rapper recently had some beef with Cassper Nyovest after pretending not to know who he was when asked about him in an interview

Reason expressed his dislike for those who act big on socials in a tweet that read: "I hate celebrity Twitter thugs"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reason is a firm believer that if you can say something behind a screen and keyboard, then you should be able to say it with your mouth when you meet people in person. The rapper made this clear on his social media.

Reason has called out celebs who use Twitter as a wall to say anything. Image: @ReasonHD

Source: Facebook

The Skebe Dep Dep rapper held his own when it comes to a heated twar and it has been proven more recently with his Cassper Nyovest saga. IOL reports that the ongoing feud between the two rappers started when Cassper tweeted that he wasn't a fan of rappers joining the Amapiano wave.

Reason hopped onto Twitter to express a sentiment that he wanted to make crystal clear to those it may concern. The rapper wrote:

"Niggaz tweet nonsense about you and then keep quiet when they see you in person. I hate celebrity Twitter thugs."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that is it still unclear who the tweet was directed at but speculations point towards none other than Mufasa.

As expected, the comments came alive and tweeps did not hesitate to weigh in.

@The_Local_Man commented:

"They are gangsters, but only on Twitter."

@phelele_gama added:

"Nyovest*"

@JustinMonyebodi wrote:

"Keyboard Mike Tysons."

Reason claims to not know who Cassper Nyovest is: "Never heard of her"

Briefly News reported that Reason shaded Cassper Nyovest recently when he was a guest on Real Goboza (RGB). RGB is SABC 1's gossip show. The rapper was invited for an interview on the show recently.

When co-host Sinazo Yolwa asked the Khanda Shisa hitmaker if he'll ever doa collab with Mufasa, Reason claimed that he doesn't know who the rapper-turned-businessman is.

The RGB team tried to explain to the star who Cass is but he kept asking who that person was before shading The Braai Show host. According to SAHipHopMag, Reason replied:

"I don't know who you're talking about. I don't know such, never heard of her."

Source: Briefly.co.za