Was Lindsey Vonn P.K. Subban's wife? Inside their relationship timeline

Lindsey Vonn is an American World Cup alpine ski racer. Following her November 2024 announcement of returning to the U.S. Ski Team ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, curiosity arose about whether she actually was P.K. Subban's wife.

P.K. Subban has no wife and has never been married .

. Lindsey Vonn and Subban were engaged for over a year before calling off their relationship in late 2020.

before calling off their relationship in Following their break-up, Lindsey pursued a relationship with tequila founder Diego Osorio, while Subban remained single.

P.K. Subban's profile summary

Full name Pernell-Karl Sylvester Subban MSC Gender Male Date of birth May 13, 1989 Age 36 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Toronto, Canada Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Black Height 6 feet Weight 95 kg (approx) Father Karl Subban Mother Maria Subban Siblings Malcolm, Jordan, Natasha, and Nastassia Subban Relationship status Single Ex-fiance Lindsey Vonn Education Runnymede Collegiate Institute Profession Former professional ice hockey player and sports analyst Net worth $35 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is P.K. Subban's wife?

P.K. Subban is not married and has never been married. However, he was engaged to American skier Lindsey Vonn from August 2019 to December 2020. They announced their break-up via a now-deleted Instagram post. Lindsey reportedly wrote,

After much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.

Subban's caption read,

Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban's relationship timeline

The athletes first met at the 2017 ESPY Awards, but Lindsey was already in a relationship. Shortly after Vonn returned from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, they kick-started their relationship in early 2018 before making their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards in June 2018.

Subban proposed to Vonn in August 2019 at their Los Angeles home and presented her with an emerald engagement ring. In a unique twist, Vonn proposed to Subban during Christmas 2019, giving him an engagement ring.

Following the proposal, she shared photos of them wearing matching pyjamas on Instagram. Vonn captioned,

On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words.

Did Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban marry?

Lindsey and Subban never exchanged vows since they called off their relationship before they could do so. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, delaying their wedding.

Although the pandemic delayed their wedding, the couple quarantined together, strengthening their bond. This was according to Vonn, who spoke to People magazine. She said,

When you're living together and you see each other every single day, 24 hours a day, you get to know each other pretty quickly. I think it's been good for us to really find out everything about each other, and I think we've gotten a lot closer throughout the whole process.

Who is P.K. Subban dating?

The has no girlfriend. He was previously in a public relationship with retired American World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn for about three years. He is probably maintaining a low profile about his love life or focusing on himself.

Who is Lindsey Vonn dating now?

Lindsey Vonn is currently single. However, she recently called off her relationship with tequila founder, Diego Osorio, in February 2025. The former celebrity couple who met through a mutual friend have been dating since May 2021, after they were spotted hanging out in New York City.

She revealed her break-up from Diego during an interview with People magazine. Lindsey said,

Valentine's Day will look a little different for me this year. But I have my two dogs, so they'll be my Valentine's dates.

Subban, whose full name is Pernell-Karl Sylvester Subban (age 36 as of 2025), was born in Toronto, Canada, on May 13, 1989 .

P.K. Subban's net worth is estimated at $35 million. His ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, a four-time Olympian, has an estimated net worth of $14 million .

His ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, a four-time Olympian, has an estimated net worth of . Lindsey, whose full name is Lindsey Caroline Vonn (age 40 years as of May 2025), was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States, on October 18, 1984.

Subban announced his retirement from professional hockey on September 20, 2022, at age 33. After retiring, he joined ESPN as a broadcast analyst.

Although inquiries about P.K. Subban's wife have intensified, the Canadian athlete is not married, and there are no public reports of his marriage. However, he was previously engaged to American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in 2020.

