Taxis are a big part of most people's lives in Mzansi, so naturally people have plenty of stories that root from this 'South African icon'

So we had the idea to ask a very interesting question about Mzansi's most memorable or funniest taxi moments

People were all about sharing as they revealed some pretty awesome stories that were a mix of comedy and horror all wrapped into one comment section

South Africa's public taxi services are incredibly unique, and besides transporting millions of people to work every day, it has also given us some truly hilarious moments that make living in Mzansi so much fun. So with this in mind, Briefly News set out to dig deeper and find out more about the other side of the taxi experience.

Some of the fellow South Africans who shared their unforgettable stories. Image: Evile Evens Mboniswa/Facebook, Dimporoza Methule/Facebook and Khaya Nyosi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, we asked:

"What is your most memorable or funniest taxi moment?"

Without disappointing, Mzansi let us in on some golden moments that are sure to make you giggle and some may even make you gasp in horror.

Let the fun begin

Grace Nir:

"When I was eating a packet of Doritos and there was a lady with a toddler on her lap...gave her some but she kept saying cel ingipha futhi...Futhi ....futhi..eventually I gave it all to her. I almost cried."

Sazy Sabathembu:

"Listening to drunk people arguing about ANC..one saying ANC is sh** and other other guy recently punched him in a face."

Dimporoza Methule:

"A taxi driver refusing to go because two rand was short."

Evile Evens Mboniswa:

"Saw the driver crying while going 110km/h. We asked as passengers what's wrong driver? His response was brakes are not working guys."

Khaya Nyosi:

"I found R10 note right where I was sitting and bought the bottle of Energade only to find out that I'm the one who dropped it...I used the energy I had to ask for R1 on each passenger."

Onedile Nkomonde:

"I once helped a guy in a taxi who didn't know the direction of where he's going. Not knowing we were visiting the same girl."

Collins Craze-k:

"I was opening a taxi door, then the door fell down."

Kelvin L Ngwenya-Ndlovu:

"We were traveling on a gravel road and the taxi steering wheel came off, luckily the driver was driving slowly."

