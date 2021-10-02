Elections 2021: KZN ANC Chair Sihle Zikalala Promises to Fight Corruption & GBV

ANC chair Sihle Zikalala has laid out the parties manifesto at a rally held in KZN over the weekend

The politician made a few promises to his people, including issues related to corruption, access to water and gender-based violence

Zikalala has promised to build a South Africa more conducive to the needs of all black South Africans, especially the poor

With the November 1st elections just around the door, provincial chairperson of the ANC Sihle Zikalala on Saturday revealed the parties manifesto to the people of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Source: Getty Images

Zikalala has pledged to sniff out corruption in the party and national government, taking a firm stand against the misdoings. He says the party is also looking at working more collaboratively with communities when it comes to these efforts.

The chairman also highlighted the devasting effects of gender-based violence in the KZN and Gauteng provinces in particular, promising to work with South Africans in the fight against toxic masculinity, IOL reports.

The party has also promised universal access to water by 2030, TimeLive reports.

Zikalala concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the plight of poor black South Africans, saying local economies needed to be stimulated in favour of all black men and women.

