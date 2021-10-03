Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he needed to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and four others to fresh things up

The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Everton as United have failed to win in their last two Premier League matches

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was left disappointed as he stormed into the dressing after the final whistle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United's draw against Everton, claiming he needed to freshen things up after their Champions League game with Villarreal in midweek, Euro Sport.

The Norwegian manager dropped five players that starred in the 2-1 win against Villarreal at Old Trafford including Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho.

The likes of Edison Cavani, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fred were brought into the starting XI.

The Red Devils grabbed the lead from Martial but conceded in the second half through a brilliant team play from Everton as Andros Townsend equalized.

Ronaldo only got close once in the game as his shot flashed across the face of goal which did not trouble Jordan Pickford.

United missed the opportunity of going top of the table after dropping points in two straight matches on the domestic scene.

What Solskjaer said

Solskjaer explained why he had to rest his star man Ronaldo for the fixture against the Toffees in a post-match interview.

Solskjaer was quoted by The Sun:

"Well Wednesday was a big effort, big emotional and physical output so needed to freshen it up.

"Start of this game is very important, got big players coming on too,

"We believe it’s a team that can take charge of the game."

