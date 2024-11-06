Who is Brahman Galanti? All about Lyssa Chapman's ex-husband

Brahman Galanti is a celebrity ex-husband best known for his marriage to bounty hunter and television personality Lyssa Chapman. He was part of the Chapman family for around two years. Lyssa, often called Baby Lyssa, is the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, to whom he was married for nine years from 1982 to 1991.

Lyssa Chapman with her ex-husband Brahman Galanti on their wedding day in February 2009 (R). Photo: @mslyssac on Instagram/@hollywoodstories7 on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brahman Galanti has kept most details of his personal life away from the public, but his struggle with addiction is often talked about. His time as Lyssa Chapman's husband was mainly affected by his drug problem, which would usually lead to violence.

Brahman Galanti's profile summary

Full name Brahman Bo Galanti Date of birth July 24, 1973 Age 51 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Oahu, Hawaii, United States Current residence Hawaii Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Lyssa Chapman (2009 to 2011) Children Three daughters, including Madalynn Grace Galanti

Brahman Galanti's age

Lyssa Chapman's ex-husband, Brahman Galanti, is 51 years old as of 2024. He was born on July 24, 1973, in Hawaii, United States. He occasionally appeared with Lyssa on the A&E Network series Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Brahman Galanti and Lyssa Chapman's marriage

Lyssa and Galanti tied the knot on February 20, 2009, in Oahu, Hawaii. Bo was 36 years old, while the TV personality was 22 at the time.

The pair had been together for around four years before the wedding. In a November 2020 interview with The US Sun, Lyssa mentioned that she met him through her parents when he was working on his addiction problem;

I actually met him through my parents, who worked a lot with people in recovery, and they used to hire people to do stuff around the house, and that's how I met Bo through his recovery program.

The former couple parted ways after two years of marriage. The bail bondswoman filed for divorce in February 2011, and it was finalized later that year.

Top 5 facts about Brahman Galanti. Photo: @hollywoodstories7 on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why did Lyssa Chapman divorce Bo Galanti?

The ninth Chapman sibling decided to end her marriage to Brahman due to domestic violence. She had kicked him out of the house several times due to abuse. According to Radar Online, Baby Lyssa did not report the matter to the authorities to avoid attention from the tabloids.

The couple tried going for marriage counselling, but the therapist advised her to leave the marriage after therapy failed. A month after their divorce, Brahman was arrested for criminal property damage and assaulting a police officer.

Brahman Galanti's children

Bo Galanti is a father of three daughters. During his marriage to Lyssa Chapman, the former couple welcomed daughter Madalynn Grace Galanti in August 2009 (15 years old in 2024). Not much is known about his other daughters.

How old was Lyssa Chapman when she had her first child?

The former bail bondswoman told Fox News in May 2013 that she welcomed her first daughter, Abbie Mae Chapman, the day after her 15th birthday on June 11, 2002. The child's father was a 24-year-old while Lyssa was 14 at the time of conception. He was later arrested for statutory sexual abuse.

Lyssa Chapman's daughters, Abbie Mae Chapman and Madalynn Grace Galanti. Photo: @mslyssac (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Where is Brahman Galanti today?

Bo Galanti was released from prison in late 2020 after serving a four-year sentence. He had been sentenced in February 2016 on drug-related charges.

Despite their divorce, Bo and Lyssa have a great co-parenting relationship. He moved closer to where Lyssa lives in Hawaii to be near his daughter as he works on his sobriety.

Who is Lyssa Chapman married to now?

Lyssa is currently married to Leiana Evensen, a fitness trainer who works at The Oahu Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The couple tied the knot in early June 2022 at a beach wedding held in Hawaii along the Pacific Ocean. The TV personality shared pictures of the big day on her Instagram with the caption,

I am now a forever part of the Evensen ohana and I couldn't be more proud. Thank you for loving me and my girls and accepting us into your family with open arms and hearts...It was literally a dream day. I'm so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude. I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love.

Leiana and Baby Lyssa started dating in early 2016. They got engaged in December 2017 during a trip to Seattle. While talking about her sexuality, the reality TV star told AmoMama in their March 2021 interview,

People often asked me, 'When did you realize you were gay?' The truth is I feel like sexuality is fluid, and most people are on a spectrum. I think as I came into my adulthood, I was able to experience and figure out where I stood on that spectrum. How do you know if you like cheese if you've never tried it? Kind of like that.

Lyssa Chapman and Leiana Evensen on their beach wedding day held on June 3, 2022, in Hawaii (L). Photo: @mslyssac (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What happened to baby Lyssa Chapman?

Duan Chapman's daughter has been living in Hawaii with her wife Leiana. In 2019, she launched her online clothing store called Baby by Lyssa Chapman.

Lyssa has also been working with reality TV star Rainy Robinson to find missing children and sex trafficking victims since 2020. In her interview with The Sun in November 2020, she shared why she chose to use her bounty-hunting skills for the noble cause, saying,

It is a huge calling for us, especially when it comes to children that are getting involved in sex trafficking and sex crime...Most of these children are labelled runaways, and a lot of these cases slip through the fingers of the police...We didn't choose this. This is choosing us. People are coming at us at an alarming rate where we have to do something; I can't ignore these babies in my inbox anymore.

The reality TV star will also be returning as a bail bondswoman. In a July 9, 2024, Instagram post, she hinted that her family's show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, will be making a comeback.

Guess who's getting back into the family business?!! Taking my bail test tomorrow. Look out, Oahu, the Chapmans are back.

Lyssa and her father, Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman. Photo: @mslyssac (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Brahman Galanti has not had a smooth life due to his struggles with addiction and legal troubles. Despite the turbulent past, he is trying to rebuild his life while focusing on his role as a father to his daughters.

READ ALSO: Who is Sean Larkin's wife? His love life and Lana Del Rey chapter

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Sean Larkin's love life. He gained widespread recognition in 2019 when he was revealed to be singer Lana Del Rey's boyfriend.

Sean Larkin is a former Tulsa police sergeant and reality TV star known for his appearance in Live PD. Check the article for more on his wife and dating history.

Source: Briefly News