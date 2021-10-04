Two Nigerian ladies recently got social media users talking after displaying amazing dancing skills in a cute video

Weddings are beautiful events filled with lots of fun activities, and two Nigerian ladies recently wowed many as they graced one in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the ladies who were decked in white gowns took to the dancefloor and showed wedding guests the stuff they were made of.

The young ladies displayed amazing dancing skills in a heartwarming video. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Their amazing dancing skills got many thrilled as they entertained wedding guests who couldn't get enough of them.

The ladies were energetic and they proved to everyone that they didn't get on the dancefloor to play.

Social media reacts

Peeps on social media instantly fell in love with the video and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Instagram user with the handle @mikaylarssmallchops said:

"Is the energy for me."

@vivianomokhai97 wrote:

"Mad ooo, see my people."

@attractions_lifestyle commented:

"Love them."

Cute ladies in white gowns “scatter” dancefloor with amazing dancing skills

Previously, Briefly News reported most Saffas can tell of a funny groove story or two but one about borrowing a strange girl's shoes to be allowed into a venue is almost unheard of.

That is the story of one Mzansi man, @IamTumz, who took to social media to let his followers in on the strange experience he once had. The tweet read:

"I once went to groove in Soweto wearing flip flops, they wouldn’t allow me in, and some girl borrowed me her pumps."

Clip of locals at a Groove behaving bizarrely leaves Mzansi buzzing

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a clip of locals having a blast while drinking and partying at a groove was shared online.

In the clip that was shared by @oshateKeo, the partiers can be seen drinking, dancing and bizarrely throwing bottles with alcohol in them at one another, which they, amazingly, manage to catch despite being intoxicated.

While a few people voiced their concerns about the absence of precautionary measures taken against Covid-19, others found it super hilarious and were soon making funny comments about it.

"What kind of music is that? Wa tseba le rena ka bokgolwa. Okare dinaka dihlakane le mpoho," reacted one user.

