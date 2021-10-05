Siya Kolisi is trending for being not only an amazing captain but also for being a great person to look up to in sports

After beating New Zealand, Kolisi decided to share his rugby boots with an Australian fan in the stands

Social media users all over the world are impressed by captain Kolisi and the efforts he's making with spectators

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is once again showing how selfless he is after the victory against the All Blacks. After the game, Kolisi gifted a fan a pair of his rugby boots and it warmed the hearts of many social media users.

A social media user posted the video on Twitter and it soon went viral, with everyone swooning at how Kolisi is a good player but he also has room for being kind to the fans. They captioned the post:

"Really a wonderful act of kindness by our Bok skipper."

Siya Kolisi has shown once again that he's got a heart of gold. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks beat New Zealand 31-29 and it was a result welcomed by many South Africans as it was a loss last time out in the Rugby Championships. Kolisi once again led the team to a wonderful victory and it was definitely one for the books.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out the reactions to Kolisi giving the spectator a gift below:

@HlopheCebo said:

"Our politicians can learn a lot from the real celebrities who are not aloof from us."

@ThePerlmanator commented:

"Yes very kind of Siya, he's a top guy. But it is a shame that the boy didn't say please, only 'can I have....'!"

@Adrian_Knowles said:

"That's absolutely special, that youngster has a hero for life! Now that's what it's all about. @SiyaKolisi_Bear you're a very special individual, great respect for you and your values."

@Travesty_Kruger commented:

"The level of man crush I have for this Captain of ours."

World Rugby shows appreciation to Siya Kolisi in the sport

Briefly News previously reported that if you're a Springboks fan, you probably have major love for Siya Kolisi but it seems like he has fans all over the world too. World Rugby took to social media to show appreciation to the captain of the South African rugby team and are loving his dedication.

They wrote:

"Siya Kolisi appreciation post. The @Springboks captain has been immense in the six jersey this year."

It's been an eventful year for the Springboks, the highlight being their triumph against the British & Irish Lions and growing together as a squad. Kolisi is most famous for being the first black captain for the Springboks, he also made his mark by lifting the World Cup in the process.

Source: Briefly.co.za