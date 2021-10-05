The Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage left many South Africans bored as they didn't know what to do with their time

Briefly News wanted more details about how Mzansi spent the time without their favourite platforms and we received a big response

Most of the responses will make you laugh and brighten your mood as Saffas used the time in hilarious ways

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

For nearly six hours on Monday 4 October, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down. In this little corner of the world, South Africans were trying to figure out how to spend their time during the outage. We at Briefly News were a little curious as to what Mzansi was doing during these four hours, so we asked:

"How did you spend your time yesterday when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down?"

Saffas share what they were up to when their favourite social media and messenger platforms were down. Image: Khungekakhuni Bikizana/Facebook, Blessing Nkadimeng/Facebook and Saymzeey L Ndou/Facebook

Source: Facebook

We received an overwhelming response from the post with currently over 300 comments and 200 reactions.

What's clear is that people from all over the country had different experiences - some didn't care about the outage, others found it difficult without their favourite platforms, and a few used the time for studies, sleep or spending with loved ones.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Most of the responses were hilarious and shows that Mzansi can make any situation light-hearted. Let's dive into the comments:

Thono Harbey:

"I was happy because I started using my brain to think, not using internet."

Tha To:

"I don't even want to discuss it."

Thandekl Mangethe Ntshosho:

"I slept through out the whole drama. I took my medication and went to bed at 7pm as I'm suffering from tonsils. Didn't miss out on anything."

Khungekakhuni Bikizana:

"I didn't even notice all that drama was unfolding, social media is not much of my thing."

Blessing Nkadimeng:

"May Vodacom and Telkom forgive me because I was blaming them, I thought it was network."

Noluthando Matando Myeni:

"Was not even aware because I was writing portfolio (exam).'

Syanda Maphumulo:

"I spend my time on TikTok."

Queeniee Nandiniee:

"I was busy counting rice one by one."

Sanele Matrose:

"I used the time to get to know my wife, she's so humble xem Yaz umntanabantu."

Mankatha Precious Ncuncue:

"I went straight to Twitter but thank you Mark I really needed a small break from my boyfriend."

Saymzeey L Ndou:

"I spent my time calling MTN customer care and they put me on hold until I fell asleep."

Mark Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Outage: "Sorry for the disruption"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed.

Via a statement released on his Facebook account on Tuesday, October 5, Zuckerberg admitted the outage was an inconvenience as many people worldwide rely on their services. He also announced the restoration of the services, whose outage made headline news across the world.

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today.

I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” he wrote.

Source: Briefly.co.za