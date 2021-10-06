16 Pics and Videos of Skolopad's Lavish Birthday Party: "Hope You Did Enjoy It"

Skolopad celebrated her birthday recently. The popular actress and dancer hosted the party at Pitseng Tseng Ntsho. She celebrated her special day with her close friends and peers in the entertainment space.

The posh ceremony took place on Saturday, 3 October. The food, decor and Skolopad herself looked ravishing during the special occasion. The star went all out and made sure that her birthday bash was a success.

There's no party without rocking music and Skolopad also excelled in that department. When it was time for her friends to hit the dance-floor, Skolopad took to the DJ booth and spinned some of her favourite tunes. Yep, she was the DJ in her own birthday party.

Briefly News compiled some of the snaps and videos that were taken during the event. Skolopad posted some of the snaps and videos on Instagram, while others were shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter.

Reacting to Skolopad's videos and snaps, an impressed ntsikayomzi_kgosietsile commented on her timeline:

"Beautiful it was my love... Hope you did enjoy it."

