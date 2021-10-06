Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies says it is high-time Mzansi created its own social media platform

Ntshavheni says Mxit's success is proof that the country has developers capable of successful social networks

She has called on the government to support developers so that South Africa can stop depending on the West for apps like Facebook

JOHANNESBURG - The newly-appointed Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni seems to have a simple solution to future Facebook outages in South Africa.

Ntshavheni has suggested that Mzansi needs its own social media platform, similar to the once-popular app Mxit.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says South Africa needs another app like Mxit. Image: GovernmentZA/Flickr

She highlighted that the recent blackout from Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, is a clear indication that the South African government should be investing in its own platforms, according to a report by Fin24.

Ntshavheni has called for developers to be supported in creating apps so that South Africa no longer relies on the West for key-communication apps.

The Communications' Minister added that the state technological entity Sita is working with the Department of Science and Innovation to create South African social media platforms.

According to The South African, Ntshavheni went on to say the years of success Mxit had in the country is clear evidence that the country is capable of creating its own platforms.

In July 2013, Mxit had a total of 7.4 million active users and 6.3 million of the users were from Mzansi. The platform was shut down in 2015 after its subscribers dropped to just under 1.5 million.

