Lionel Messi was in action on Thursday night, October 7, as Argentina were forced to goalless draw by Paraguay

Fans of the home team were happy to see the Paris Saint-Germain star and entered the pitch to take photos

Messi recently joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona and the Argentine has score one goal in five games

Lionel Messi and his teammates in the Argentina national team on Thursday night, October 7, stretched their unbeaten run to 23 despite been forced to goalless by Paraguay.

The encounter was a World Cup qualifying game as Lionel Messi failed to score for his nation as the Paris Saint-Germain star's wings were clipped.

Argentina were without Lautaro Martinez in attack and with Lionel Messi quieter than usual the game lacked excitement, especially in the first half.

Paraguayan fans made it onto the pitch after the Argentina match to take pictures with Lionel Messi.

Even though they were unable to score, Argentina had their ways in the first half with the hosts unable to take control of the possession.

But in the second half, Paraguay came out hard against Argentina and fired many shots at goalkeeper Martinez who was in great form.

Despite their nation not getting a win over Argentina, some Paraguayan fans made their ways onto the pitch to take photos with Lionel Messi according to posts on One Barca and PSG Africa.

These fans were happy to see Lionel Messi and the Paris Saint-Germain star was also calm to take photos with them.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers on earth considering his records most especially when he was playing for Barcelona.

Messi sends stunning update to all football fans about PSG move

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Lionel Messi claimed leaving Barcelona for a stunning move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he is currently struggling in front of goals.

The Argentina international won everything at Barcelona before facing the exit doors this summer even though he never wanted to leave initially.

Barcelona are currently in serious financial problems and this made it difficult for them to register Lionel Messi for the ongoing Spanish La Liga season.

And since Lionel Messi's departure, Barcelona have been struggling in the Spanish La Liga and also in the Champions League which has put Ronald Koeman under serious pressure.

According to the latest report on Marca, they claimed that Lionel Messi has had exclusive interview with French Football Magazine and told them he is not regretting joining PSG.

