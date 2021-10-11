Josie Canseco: age, diet, parents, dating, tv shows, profiles, net worth

Modeling is one of the most competitive industries. You have to stand out to survive, which is not easy when your competition is another group of gorgeous women. Nonetheless, Jose Canseco, a talented actress and model, has managed to stay relevant since venturing into the industry. Keep reading to discover more about this young beauty.

Josie Canseco is a famous model who has featured in the Victoria Secret Show. Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Josie Canseco is a Jack of all trades. One minute she walks down the runway, and the other, she graces your TV screen. Here is everything you should know about this beauty.

Josie Canseco’s profile summary

Full name: Josiphene Marie Canseco

Josiphene Marie Canseco Date of birth: 5th November 1996

5th November 1996 Place of birth: Weston, Florida

Weston, Florida Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Josie Canseco’s age: 24 years in 2021

24 years in 2021 Profession: Model, Actress, Reality TV Personality

Model, Actress, Reality TV Personality Nationality: American

American Josie Canseco's ethnicity: Cuban

Cuban Parents: Jose Canseco and Jessica Marie Sekely

Jose Canseco and Jessica Marie Sekely Josie Canseco’s height: 5’9” (1.75 m)

5’9” (1.75 m) Weight: 120 lbs

120 lbs Hair color: Blonde

Blonde Eye color: Blue

Blue Shoe size: 8 (U.S.) or 5.5 (U.K.)

8 (U.S.) or 5.5 (U.K.) Josie Canseco's Instagram: josiecanseco

josiecanseco Net worth: $2 million

Josie Canseco’s bio

Josie Canseco is the only child to baseball player Jose Canseco and renowned actress Jessican Sekely. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability

How old is Josie Canseco? Josie Canseco’s birthday is celebrated every 5th November. She was born on 5th November 1996 in Weston, Florida, as Josiphene Marie Canseco. At the moment, she is 24 years old but one month away from celebrating her 25th birthday.

Family and upbringing

Who are Josie Canseco’s parents? Her father is retired American Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco. He is also a reality TV personality and an author, with a tell-all book detailing his baseball career.

The beauty’s mother is the talented actress Jessica Marie Sekely. She is best known for her roles in Getting’ It, The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, and Hollywood Exes.

Josiphene was raised in a very dysfunctional home. Despite her father being one of the biggest MLP stars, he often found himself on the wrong side of the law. He has a long rap sheet for weapons possession, rash driving, domestic violence against Sekely, probation violations, physical altercation, and steroid usage.

Josie Canseco's parents divorced when she was still young and she lived with her mother. Photo: @josiecanseco

Jose and Sekely divorced in 2000. After the separation, Marie lived with her mother, who later married renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Garth Fisher. However, this union also ended in divorce in 2011.

Despite the brushes with the law, Marie has acknowledged she holds nothing against her father. Instead, she reveals that she is very proud of him and has mentioned that he had helped her financially when she was starting her career in New York.

Career

Marie started modeling at 15 years and worked for brands like Hollister and Kohl's. By the time she was done with school, she had an agent and was fully ready to pursue a modeling career. So, she moved to New York, and by seventeen, she had signed with Next Models.

Her first gig was with Love Magazine. Soon after, she appeared in VH1’s Hollywood Exes with her mother. She was also featured in the second season of Summer Break in 2014. In 2015, she featured in the music video Kygo: Here for You alongside Ella Henderson.

Josie Canseco made her debut after pictures taken of her and her friend went viral. Here she is walking the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94. Photo: J. Lee/FilmMagic

Her debut came after pictures of her and her model friend Charlotte D’Alessio taken by Bryant Enslave at the Coachella Music Festival went viral. In 2016, she auditioned for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She was lucky to be named the Playboy Playmate of June 2016.

In the same year, Marie featured in The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition with her mother, a show about mending relationships through therapy. In June 2017, Marie walked for the Moschino resort runway and was featured in Victoria Secret’s PINK collection campaigns.

She also walked in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018. Marie has also modeled for famous designer Sherri Hill.

What is Josie Canseco’s net worth?

According to Celebrity net worth, it is $2 million. This diva accumulates her wealth from her lucrative modeling career. She also earns from public appearances, ambassador work, appearing on TV and other creative projects.

Josie Canseco’s diet and workout

Although the beauty appears to have hit the genetic lottery in her physique, she still works out and eats healthy to maintain it. She has slowly been embracing the pescatarian diet, which is solely plant-based. She also enjoys seafood but in moderation. In addition, Marie has put a pause on poultry and red meat.

Josie Canseco has an appealing physique, one she has acquired from good nutrition and consistent exercise. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

For her workout plan, Marie admits to switching up her routines. She could be weightlifting one day, playing golf, boxing, running, or doing cardio or rumble classes the next. Since dancing blood oozes in her body, it seems that exercising comes naturally.

Who is Josie Canseco married to?

The question of Josie Canseco’s dating life is not new. When you look through most of Josie Canseco’s profiles, you notice that most people have a keen interest in her love life. So, what is Josie Canseco’s relationship status?

Back in the day, she was rumored to be dating TikTok star Bryce Hall after they allegedly kissed during Hall’s 22nd birthday party. However, Marie refuted these claims, denoting that the two were just close friends.

At the time, she insisted that she was single. Despite her claims, most people still believed that Josie Canseco and Bryce Hall were an item. In early August 2021, it was reported that Marie was close to rapper G-Eazy.

Josie Canseco is currently rumored to be dating rapper G-Eazy. Photo: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

A source disclosed that the two had been seeing each other for a while. However, the relationship was casual since G-Eazy did not want to commit to a relationship.

Josie Canseco and G-Eazy first made headlines after they were spotted together in late February 2021. As time passed by, they started gracing events together. However, the pair is yet to disclose if they are an item.

Josie Canseco is the daughter of MLB star Jose Canseco and actress Jessica Sekely. She has made a name for herself in the modeling industry and is slowly giving big names in the industry a run for their money. Her fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.

