Despite being nine years, Emi Kim is on a mission to end racism by bringing more diverse books that feature people of colour into libraries

The little girl has been showered with massive praises on social media after her story was shared on Instagram

Emi believes that people will get to understand one another better when they read books about others

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A nine-year-old girl identified as Emi Kim is on a mission to end racism by bringing more diverse books that feature people of colour into libraries.

According to @gmabrightly, Emi and her family came up with the book idea and the little girl believes that people will get to understand one another better.

Emi Kim is on a mission to end racism in the world. Photo credit: @gmabrightly

Source: UGC

Sharing Emi's story, @gmabrightly, wrote:

"9-year-old Emi Kim wants to help stop racism so she and her family came up with the idea of bringing more diverse books that feature people of color into school libraries, something Emi said she believes will help people understand one another."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media reacts

@goodmorningamerica also shared Emi's story on Instagram and many social media users flooded the comment section to commend the little girl.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @lena_wiertinska said:

"To stop racism? 9 years old?"

@rob.bieronnie commented:

"Wooooo."

@waifubaobei2 wrote:

"This a great idea tho..."

@greencat53 said:

"So fantastic!"

@bella_jane776 commented:

"Wow lovely."

@flood4036 wrote:

"She was raised to care."

Little girl expresses love to cow as she eats animal meat

In other news, Briefly News reported thatan adorable little girl stole the hearts of social media users when she stated her case regarding why she had to eat meat. The innocence of a child is just too precious!

Social media user @Pedro_Penda shared the precious clip to his Twitter page, stating that he believes it is “the best video this internet has seen today,” and we can’t even argue with him.

In the clip, the little girl is chopping on some meat when her momma tells her that she is eating “a cow.” The little girl was slightly shook as she claimed to be vegetarian, but then goes on to thank the animal for helping her “survive”.

Source: Briefly.co.za