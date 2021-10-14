"Help Me Find a Job": Bachelor of Education Graduate Appeals to Mzansi for Assistance
- A young woman who holds a Bachelor of Education qualification has turned to Mzansi for help
- @Nkosazane Muhle Mdletshe wrote on Facebook that she hopes to secure a job as an educator
- Mzansi social media users responded to the post by offering encouragement and guidance
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A recent Bachelor of Education graduate has taken to social media to appeal to Mzansi for assistance as she endeavours to find employment.
Heading to Facebook, @Nkosazane Muhle Mdletshe wrote that she hopes to secure a job within the senior education phase or at a Further Education and Training (FET) institution.
She shared an image of herself holding up a plaque with her appeal, noting her majors as Xitsonga and History.
The caption read:
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
"Please share. Senior phase and FET. Contact 0729461805. Email: pridemhle900@gmail.com."
The post went down well with Mzansi social media users, who responded to the appeal in kind.
Mzansi responds in helpful fashion
Briefly takes a look at the positive responses below.
@Jessica Loot Love Masikhwa wrote:
"It's all gonna be well, love."
@Surprino Lehlabile Mphephu said:
"Willing to travel anywhere?"
@Nokuthula Dladla added:
"Thank you for the information."
@Chuma Miehleketo noted:
"Good luck, dear."
@Emelda Ncube offered:
"Best of luck are you willing to relocate?"
@Beatitude Luvhani Ngwekhulu remarked:
"What is yours will come to you, boo."
Highly qualified young man takes to the streets to find a job
In a related news story, Briefly News recently reported on a highly qualified man, who took to the streets with a cardboard sign and hope in his heart.
On the sign, the young man wrote: Not asking for money, looking for work, please help. He provides his contact details and says he is qualified in Financial Management and is currently studying towards a degree in BCom Law.
Phumzile Van Damme spills the tea on whether she will form her own political party: "It won't happen my skat"
He also has four years of experience working in an accounts payable role. In a tweet by @9ineti7even, the Twitter user encourages people to share a picture of the young man standing with his sign.
The post reads:
"Let's make him trend."
Source: Briefly.co.za