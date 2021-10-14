A young woman who holds a Bachelor of Education qualification has turned to Mzansi for help

@Nkosazane Muhle Mdletshe wrote on Facebook that she hopes to secure a job as an educator

Mzansi social media users responded to the post by offering encouragement and guidance

A recent Bachelor of Education graduate has taken to social media to appeal to Mzansi for assistance as she endeavours to find employment.

Heading to Facebook, @Nkosazane Muhle Mdletshe wrote that she hopes to secure a job within the senior education phase or at a Further Education and Training (FET) institution.

A young woman has gone the innovative route in her attempts to secure employment. Image: @Nkosazane Muhle Mdletshe.

She shared an image of herself holding up a plaque with her appeal, noting her majors as Xitsonga and History.

The caption read:

"Please share. Senior phase and FET. Contact 0729461805. Email: pridemhle900@gmail.com."

The post went down well with Mzansi social media users, who responded to the appeal in kind.

Mzansi responds in helpful fashion

Briefly takes a look at the positive responses below.

@Jessica Loot Love Masikhwa wrote:

"It's all gonna be well, love."

@Surprino Lehlabile Mphephu said:

"Willing to travel anywhere?"

@Nokuthula Dladla added:

"Thank you for the information."

@Chuma Miehleketo noted:

"Good luck, dear."

@Emelda Ncube offered:

"Best of luck are you willing to relocate?"

@Beatitude Luvhani Ngwekhulu remarked:

"What is yours will come to you, boo."

