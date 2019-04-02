Sindi Dlathu biography: age, HIV status, family, husband, wedding, and twin

Sindi Dlathu is an accomplished South African actress renowned for her roles as Thandaza Mokoena in Muvhango and Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana in The River. Besides her acting prowess, Sindi also has a few songs and is the voice behind The River's theme song. What else is there to know about Sindi besides her life on the screen?

The River stars seasoned actress Sindi Dlathu during the 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) at the Sun City Superbowl on March 02, 2019. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The actress has been part of the South African industry for many years now, having started acting at a very young age. Here are details of her life in a glimpse.

Profile summary

Full name: Sindiswa Dlathu

Sindiswa Dlathu Nickname : Sindi

: Sindi Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 4th January 1974

4th January 1974 Age : 48 years (as of 2022)

: 48 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Meadowlands, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa

Meadowlands, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence: Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa

Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Husband : Okielant Nkosi

: Okielant Nkosi Children : 2

: 2 Sister : Zanele Sangweni

: Zanele Sangweni Profession : Actress

: Actress Sindi Dlathu's net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram : @sindi_dlathu

: @sindi_dlathu Twitter: @S_Dlathu

Sindi Dlathu biography

The actress was born on 4th January 1974, in Meadowlands in Soweto, in the Gauteng province of Johannesburg. She is 48 years old (as of 2022). The actress grew up alongside one sibling. Sindi Dlathu's twin sister is called Zanele Sangweni.

Sindi Dlathu career

The actress in a red dress. Photo: @sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

Sindi's acting career dates to when she was a young girl. At age 12, she auditioned for Ashell Road Fame, a popular South African talent competition. While she did not win, the show gave her some exposure and earned her mentorship from one of the band members of Mahotella Queens.

Three years later, the actress tried her luck again, this time participating in a national miming challenge. She won the challenge after performing a cover version of one of Aretha Franklin's songs. She then auditioned for Mbongeni Ngema's Sarafina play and landed one of the roles.

Later on, in 1997, Sindi was cast as one of the characters in a play titled The Game by Duma Ka Ndlovu. However, the actress's most prominent role to date came when she was cast to play Nomthandazo 'Thandaza' Mokoena in Muvhango.

The initially minor role gradually grew over the years until Thandaza was one of the most significant characters on the show. Her other prominent role is that of Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana in The River. If you are a fan of the show and have ever wondered what Lindiwe Dikana's real name was, it is Sindiswa Dlathu.

Besides starring in television shows, Sindi has also appeared in a few film roles. She is also one of The River's producers alongside Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela.

Leaving Muvhango

After playing Thandaza for about 20 years, Sindi finally left Muvhango in 2017. Talking about her exit, the actress stated that she needed to leave the show in order for her to grow in her career by discovering new opportunities out there.

Here is a list of the movies and television shows in which she has featured.

Muvhango (2003- to date)

(2003- to date) The River (2018-date)

(2018-date) Married (2004)

(2004) Sarafina! (1992)

(1992) Escape from Angola (1999)

(1999) Generations (2010)

(2010) Soul City (2020)

Who is Sindi Dlathu's real husband?

Sindi Dlathu's husband on Muvhango is Ranthumeng Mokoena, played by Brian Temba. However, he is not Sindi's real husband. The actress is married to Okielant Nkosi, with whom she has two children. Sindi Dlathu's husband's pictures are barely available since the actress keeps her personal life strictly under wraps.

Sindi Dlathu and her daughters

Like her marriage life, Sindi keeps her children out of the limelight. She and Okielant have two daughters together. The actress recently acknowledged the two in an appreciation post. She stated that her children show her immense kindness, love, and support.

Is Sindi Dlathu HIV positive?

The actress played the role of an HIV positive patient on the television drama Soul City. This role led to speculations regarding her HIV status. However, the actress's positive status was only on Soul City. She is not HIV positive in real life.

Is Sindi Dlathu still alive?

The actress in a white casual top. Photo: @sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

Yes, the actress is still alive and recently celebrated her 48th birthday in January 2022.

Sindi Dlathu's net worth

According to SAinsider, the actress's net worth in 2022 is $5 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Sindi Dlathu is inarguably one of the most prolific actresses in the South African entertainment industry. Her 20-year role as Nomthandazo' Thandaza' Mokoena played a massive role in her rise to fame. Even after leaving the show, the actress continues to be a notable figure in the industry.

