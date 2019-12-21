Top 22 blasian celebrities: half black half Asian famous people

Diversity is an aspect of humanity that adds flavour to the big pot called earth. We all come from different places, each of which has a rich culture and heritage. As the years go by, societies continue to embrace multiracialism, and more people are becoming open about it. Blasian celebrities are some of the products of multiracialism. Who are the best known blasian people, and what do they do?

What does blasian mean? The most straightforward blasian meaning is a person of Black and Asian descent. Other terms used to refer to such a person include Afro-Asian, African Asian, or Black Asian.

Blasian celebrities

Here is a look at the most famous blasian people today.

1. Kelis

Kelis is an American singer, songwriter, and chef. She was born on 21st August 1979 in Harlem, New York. The singer was born to Kenneth, who was an African-American jazz musician and Pentecostal minister.

Her mother, Eveliss, is a Chinese-Puerto Rican fashion designer. Her album Kelis Was Here was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2007.

2. Cassie

Cassandra Ventura, commonly known as Cassie, is an American singer, actress, and model. She was born in New London, Connecticut, on 26th August 1986. She was born to a mother of African-American, Mexican, and West Indian descent and a Filipino father.

Over the last decade or so, Cassie has been one of the most successful blasian women in the American entertainment industry.

3. Amerie Rogers

Amerie Rogers is a popular singer, author, songwriter, and actress. She was born on January 12th, 1980, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, USA. She was born to a South Korean mother named Mi Suk and an African-American father, Charles Rogers.

She co-founded the entertainment company Feeniix Rising Entertainment with business partner Lennie Nicholson.

4. Tessanne Chin

Tessanne Chin is a Jamaican recording artist born on 20th September 1985 in Kingston, Jamaica. Her father, Richard Chin, is of Jamaican Chinese descent and her mother, Christine Chin, also a Jamaican national, is of English and African descent.

5. Denyce Lawton

Denyce is a Korean American actress renowned for her role in four seasons of House of Payne (2006). She was born on 2nd May 1978 in Seoul, South Korea. Her mother Wan Lawton is Korean whereas her father is African American.

6. Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford is an American model and one of the best-known blasian actors. He was born on 19th December 1970, in Rochester, New York, to an Afro-Jamaican mother, Hillary Dixon Hall, and a Panamanian father of Afro-Jamaican and Chinese-Jamaican descent, Lloyd Beckford. His grandmother was born in Ghana.

He is best known as a Ralph Lauren Polo model and has also appeared in several films, music videos, and television shows.

7. Bryan Clay

Bryan is an American athlete born on 3rd January 1980 in Austin, Texas, United States. His mother, Michele Ishimoto, was Japanese, while his father, Greg Clay, was African-American. Clay won the silver medal at the 2004 Olympics and the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

8. Tiger Woods

Tiger is inarguably one of the most prolific golfers of all time. He was born on 30th December 1975 to an African-American father, Earl Woods, and a Thai mother, Kultida Woods. Tiger's maternal grandfather was Thai, while his maternal grandmother had a Dutch father and a Chinese mother.

9. Khalil Kain

Khalil Kain is an American rapper, actor, and film producer. He was born on 22nd November 1964 in New York City. His mother, June, is of African American and Chinese descent, while his father is African American recording artist, poet, and playwright.

10. Kim In-soon

Kim In-soon, commonly known as Insooni, is a South Korean blasian female singer who made her debut in 1978 as a member of the Hee Sisters. She was born on 5th April 1957, to an African-American father who served in the US military in South Korea, and a South Korean mother.

11. Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman Robinson is an American blasian model best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia but was brought up in Los Angeles California. She was born to a father who is of African descent and a mother who is half Korean.

12. Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo is an American singer, dancer, and record producer. He was born on 18th October 1979, in Camden, Arkansas. His mother is African-American, and his father is of mixed Afro-American and Chinese descent. Both his parents were musicians.

13. Asia Nitollano

Asia Nitollano is an American-born singer, model, dancer, and professional cheerleader. She was born on 14th February 1988, in Mt. Vernon, New York. The blasian star is of mixed African American, Puerto Rican, and Filipino descent.

14. Angela Yee

Angela Yee is an American radio show host. She was born on 3rd January 1976, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. She was born to a Chinese father and an Afro-Montserratian mother.

Yee worked at Wu-Tang Management and Eminem's company Shady Limited before moving to Shade 45, Eminem's radio station. She then went on to become the first-ever ambassador for the New York Public Library system.

15. Pam Grier

Pamela Grier is an American actress born on 26th May 1949. The actress has often stated that she is of mixed ancestry, and has African-American, Hispanic Chinese, Filipino, and Cheyenne roots. Pamela is the co-founder of Melting Pot Designs, a company that designs paper products.

16. Rae Dawn

Rae Dawn is a Canadian actress renowned for her role in Quest for Fire (1981). She was born to Tommy Chong, of Chinese and Scottish-Irish descent, and Gail Lewis, of Black Canadian descent. Rae rose to fame for her roles in TV series and movies such as Commando and Time Runner. Today, she is one of the most famous blasian actresses.

17. Kreesha Turner

Kreesha Turner is a Canadian songwriter and recording artist born on 10th June 1985. She was born to a Canadian father of Scottish ancestry and a Jamaican mother of mixed African and Chinese descent. Kreesha is currently signed to Capitol Music Group.

18. Will Demps

Will Demps is an American professional football player. He was born on 7th November 1979 in Charleston, South Carolina, to a Korean mother and an African-American father. Will began his professional career as a footballer in 2002 when he joined the Baltimore Ravens.

19. Robinne Lee

Robinne Lee is an American author and actress. She was born on 16th July 1974, to Jamaican parents of mixed Chinese, British and African descent. Lee began her acting career when she joined the cast of the romantic comedy Hav Plenty in 1997.

20. Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is a Canadian television show host, professional cook, author, and actress. She was born on 23rd March 1989 to a mother of Afro-Jamaican and Chinese-Jamaican descent, and a father of mixed African-American and Polish descent. She is renowned for her numerous appearances on TV and film, the most prominent being Whittaker Bay and Hannah Montana.

21. Apl.de.ap

Allan Pineda Lindo, commonly known as Apl.de.ap is a Filipino-American rapper, singer and record producer. He was born on 28th November 1974 to an African-American father and a Filipino mother.

He was adopted by an American family at the age of 14 and subsequently moved to Los Angeles. Together with will.i.am, they formed an incredibly popular hip-hop group known as The Black-Eyed Peas in 1988.

22. Yoon Mi-rae

Yoon Mi-rae is an American-born rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. She works and lives in South Korea. Yoon was born in the United States on 31st May 1981, in Fort Hood, Texas. She was born to a South Korean mother and an African-American father.

How do blasian babies look?

This depends on the parent who had the dominant gene. This is the reason why some blasians lean more towards their black genes while others are more towards their Asian genes.

What is the best known blasian couple?

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are arguably the most famous Black-Asian couple. John is an African American singer and songwriter while his wife is a Thai-Norwegian model and TV show host.

There are numerous blasian celebrities who have risen to fame as actors, actresses, singers, and athletes, amongst numerous other ventures. These celebs have mixed Black and Asian descents.

