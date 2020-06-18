Lulu Haarmans: The famous radio presenter's life and her sudden passing

Lulu Haarmans was an Eastern Cape presenter whose influence spoke volumes to many entertainment lovers. She commenced her broadcast vocation on uBuntu Radio. Haarmans passed away in 2023, shortly after being admitted to a hospital in Makhanda.

Haarmans gained prominence with her Khanya Ggiyazana mid-day show on Umhlobo Wenene FM. What happened to her?

Who is Lulu Haarmans?

She was a South African radio anchor who started her transmission work on uBuntu Radio. She was born in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa, on 4 February 1982. At the time of her death, Lulu Haarmans' age was 40 years old. She has a brother named Vusumzi Harmans.

Education and career

Lulu attended Walter Sisulu University. She commenced her career as a newsreader in the late 1990s with uBuntu Radio before she left to join Radio Grahamstown. Later, she got another opportunity of working with Umhlobo Wenene FM.

Was Lulu Haarmans fired?

Yes, Lulu was fired from her position at Umhlobo Wenene FM. Although the reasons for her termination were not explicitly stated, speculation arose that her failure to attend a company event she was set to host may have contributed.

In 2020, Lulu Haarmans from Umhlobo Wenene landed another job at Keith Ngesi Radio (KNR) station. She hosted The Aftermath on weekdays from 9 am until 12 noon. The show was a society and lifestyle program for aspiring innovators and the unconventional generation whose desire is to master different spheres of life.

To Lulu, radio was a platform to change the world. At a point in time, she said the radio world allowed her to achieve her dream with just the touch of a button.

Who replaced Lulu as a presenter of Umhlobo Wenene?

While there are no details on who replaced the Radio host, several people are known to be employed by the Radio station. Some of the Umhlobo Wenene's presenters include Amaza Ntshanga, Asakhe Ngxonono, Coach, Dr Nokuzola Mndende and Dumza Maswana.

Who is the manager of Umhlobo Wenene FM?

There are different managers for different sectors. Masixole Mdingane is the station's Programmes Manager, and Loyiso Bala is the station's Business Manager.

Who is Lulu Haarmans' husband?

It is not known if the Radio host was married or not. Hence details about Lulu Haarmans' wedding are not available.

What happened to Lulu Haarmans?

The host of Khanya Gqiyazana passed away shortly after being admitted to a hospital in Makhanda. According to the family, they took her to hospital at around 2.30 pm, but she died a few hours later. Vusumzi Harmans, her brother, stated that Lulu Haarmans' cause of death was due to being sick.

Where is Lulu Haarmans now?

The radio presenter passed away on Thursday, 12 January 2023. Lulu Haarmans' funeral services were held at City Hall, High Street Makhanda and Kwathata, Joza.

Quick facts about Lulu Haarmans

She was an award-winning radio personality.

Lulu Haarmans was a radio presenter who recently passed away due to illness. She is remembered for her work at the Umhlobo Wenene FM.

