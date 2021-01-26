Who was Leanne Goggins, Walton Goggins' late wife? All the details

Walton Goggins is a respected American actor best known for his work in multiple Hollywood productions, including Predators, Justified, and Vice Principals. His work in the entertainment industry has earned him multiple awards. Away from his profession, people are curious about his personal life. Many wish to know what happened to Leanne Goggins, his first wife.

Walton Goggins attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards and the premiere of HBO's Vice Principals at the Stephen F Austin Hotel. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Gary Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Leanne Goggins was Walton Goggins' first wife. She was married to the actor until her demise in November 2004. The relationship between the two was complicated. Her sudden death shocked the world.

Profile summary

Full name Leanne Knight Goggins Gender Female Year of birth 1967 Date of death 12 November 2004 Age 37 years Place of birth New Brunswick, Canada Burial place Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Spouse Walton Goggins (until her death) Father Robert Brian "Bob" Knight Mother Peggy Kaun Siblings 1 Profession Dog trainer

Who was Leanne Goggins?

Leanne Knight Goggins, now deceased, was also known as Leanne Kaun Goggins. She came into the limelight because of her relationship with actor Walton Goggins. She was his first wife. Walton Sanders Goggins Jr., is a sought-after actor.

How old was Leanne Goggins when she died?

Walton Goggins' spouse was 37 years old when she died. She was born in 1967 and passed away on 12 November 2004.

Where was Leanne Goggins from?

Walton Goggins' wife was born in New Brunswick, Canada, to Robert Brian Knight and Peggy Kaun. Her nationality was Canadian, and she was Caucasian.

She had one sibling named Jay, and her stepfather's name is Arnold Kaun. Peggy raised her children in a Christian household.

Robert Brian Knight, Leanne's biological father, passed away on 26 March 2016 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in New Brunswick, Canada.

Top-5 facts about Leanne Goggins. Photo: Gary Miller/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Original

Childhood and educational background

Leanne was born with a condition called jaundice. The condition causes the skin and the whites of the eyes to have a yellowish colour. Jaundice triggered a viral disease in her body that affected her throughout her childhood, making her a sickly child.

Her ill health made her doctors place her on a strict diet to curb the recurrent infections she experienced. She missed school many times because she was a sickly child, and her condition strained her parents' finances.

Nonetheless, she completed her elementary and high school education. She obtained a degree and pursued pet training later.

Career

Leanne Kaun Goggins loved animals from a young age. Unfortunately, she could not keep a pet in her house because of her health issues.

As she grew older, the health challenges lessened, offering her the opportunity to pursue her passion for taking care of animals.

She started a dog walking business in the Laurel Canyon neighbourhood in Hollywood Hills. The business grew to become one of the biggest pet care firms in the neighbourhood.

She attracted multiple patrons, including Liberty, which is the official mascot of the Canyon News. Besides taking care of dogs' diet and health, she offered dog training services.

Relationship with Walton Goggins

Leanne and Walton first met in 2000. They started dating shortly afterwards. It did not take long before they tied the knot.

The lovebirds got married in 2001, right after the actor finished shooting Shanghai Noon. She moved to Los Angeles, California, after the union was officialised.

Three years into the marriage, the couple started having problems. They were often entangled in conflicts and misunderstandings.

The couple's marital strains were caused by Walton's busy schedule. Leanne was not okay with his work schedule. His absence made her miserable, and it was reported that she did not enjoy living in Los Angeles. She desired to go back to Canada.

Things got worse as the days went by, leading to a separation. The couple did not officially get divorced after breaking up because Leanne passed away before then.

Walter Goggins attends a screening of I'm A Virgo at the ZACH Theatre during the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Leanne Goggins?

Leanne Kaun Goggins' death caught many people by surprise. It happened not long after she and actor Walton parted ways. She took her own life by jumping off the 17th floor of a building.

Around 4.00 p.m. on 12 November 2004, people were left in shock after finding out that Walton Goggins' first wife had passed away after jumping off a high-rise office block in Los Angeles, California.

She was rushed to hospital shortly after the fall. She succumbed to the injuries while getting medical attention.

It was later disclosed that Leanne battled chronic depression before jumping off the building. It was also revealed that she had handed Walton divorce papers to sign a couple of days before her death.

Leanne Goggins' funeral

Leanne's memorial service was held on Friday, 19 November 2004, at 2.00 p.m. at Hollywood Funeral Home, 6000 Santa Monica Boulevard. According to Find a Grave, she was laid to rest at the Rocky View Garden of Peace Cemetery in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

In a 2019 interview, actor Walton opened up about how his first wife's death affected him. He had these words to say.

I drifted for upwards of three years after that. It took me a really long time to come back from it. If it weren't for the people in my life that cared about me, that stepped in and helped me understand that life goes on, I don't know what would have happened.

Is Walton Goggins still married?

The actor is married to filmmaker Nadia Conners. The two got married in August 2011. Nadia is best known for her award-winning environmental documentary titled The 11th Hour.

Who are Walton Goggins' children?

The actor is a father of one. The name of Nadia and Walton Goggins' son is Augustus. Augustus was born in February 2011, six months before the couple got married.

FAQs

Who was Leanne Goggins? She was the first wife of American actor Walton Goggins. Where does Leanne Goggins hail from? She is from Alberta, Canada, where she was born and raised. What happened to Leanne Goggins? She took her own life in November 2004. Was Leanne Goggins an actress? No, she was not. She was a dog trainer. Is Walton Goggins still married? Yes. The actor remarried filmmaker Nadia Conners in 2011. What medical condition did Leanne Goggins suffer from? She was born with jaundice that predisposed her to infections.

Leanne Goggins was Walton Goggins' first wife. The two parted ways in 2004. She jumped off a Los Angeles building and died from the injuries she sustained in November 2004.

Briefly.co.za recently published info about Jenna Ortega’s siblings and parents. Since her debut as a child actress in 2012, Jenna Ortega has been primed to take on leading roles.

Although the Scream actress has been thriving in her career, Ortega is rarely seen with her family on red-carpet events. This suggests that they highly value their privacy and prefer to support her away from the limelight.

Source: Briefly News