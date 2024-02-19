14 fast facts about Kaynette Williams, Blake Shelton's ex-wife

Kaynette Williams is an American elementary teacher and TV host who gained fame as the ex-wife of country music superstar Blake Shelton. The couple married in 2003 and were together for several years before divorcing in 2006. After their divorce, Shelton succeeded significantly as a country music artist and television personality, while Williams maintained a more private life. So, where is Blake Shelton's ex-wife, Kaynette Williams?

Kaynette Williams and Blake Shelton married in 2003 and were together for several years before divorcing in 2006. Photo: @The List (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kaynette Williams' personal life has often made headlines, particularly her high-profile relationships. Her love story with her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, dates back to their high school days, culminating in a marriage. Unfortunately, the union was never meant to last forever. So, what happened to Blake Shelton's first wife, Kaynette Williams?

Kaynette Williams' profile summary

Full name Kaynette Francis Gern Known as Kaynette Williams Gender Female Date of birth February 20, 1973 Age 51 years (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Ada, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Kiowa, Kansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60 kg (approx) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Husband Cody Joe Sheck Parents Fred Gern Snr and Kay Kast-Gern Siblings Rogie Gern and Orpha Gern-Reese Profession Elementary school teacher, Horse rider, TV host Net worth $600,000 to $900,000

1. She was born on February 20, 1973

Kaynette, whose full name is Kaynette Francis Gern (age 51 years in 2024), was born on February 20, 1973, in Ada, Oklahoma. She holds American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity.

Kaynette is now married to rodeo champion Cody Joe Scheck. Photo: @The List (modified by author)

Source: Original

2. Kaynette Williams' parents are Fred Gern Sr and Kay Kast-Gern

Her father, Fred Gern Sr, was a US Veteran before he worked as a presenter, and he succumbed to brain cancer. Kaynette is the eldest child in the family and has two younger sisters: Rogie Gern and Orpha Gern-Reese. Her mother, Kay Kast-Gern, is a homemaker.

3. She has two degrees

Kaynette completed her high school education in Ada. She later enrolled in a college and earned a bachelor's degree in finance and a second degree in human sciences.

4. Kaynette Williams and Blake Shelton were high school sweethearts

Kaynette and Blake were high school sweethearts. They met in their hometown of Ada, Oklahoma.

5. Blake Shelton proposed to her during a hunting day

Blake got in from hunting one morning and proposed to her. She accepted the proposal, and he went back to hunting.

Kaynette Williams and Blake Shelton at Mandalay Bay. Photo by Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

6. The couple married in a private ceremony

After dating for a couple of years, they married on November 17, 2003, at a private wedding ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Blake sang Conway Twitty's Julia to his bride during their wedding ceremony.

7. Kaynette and Blake divorced in 2006

Williams and Shelton were married for several years before their relationship ended in divorce in 2006. The divorce prompted her to return from Tennessee to her hometown in Oklahoma.

8. Kaynette Williams is now married to Cody Joe Scheck

After her divorce from Blake Shelton, Kaynette met Cody Joe Scheck, a rodeo champion and a world record holder for steer roping. They dated for a while and married in 2015. They live happily in Kiowa, Kansas.

9. Kaynette Williams' ex-husband is an American country music singer

Blake Shelton is a well-known American country music singer and television personality. He began his music career in the early 2000s, releasing his debut single, Austin, in 2001, which quickly became a hit and launched him into stardom. Since then, he has released numerous successful albums and singles, earning him multiple awards, including several Grammy Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

10. Kaynette Williams is an elementary teacher

Kaynette is an elementary teacher and rides horses professionally. She has also served as a host on several television shows.

11. Blake Shelton was born on June 18, 1976

Blake Shelton (age 47 years in 2024) was born on June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma, USA. He grew up in a small town called Ada, where he developed a passion for music from a young age. Shelton's upbringing was rooted in a rural environment, and he spent much of his childhood immersed in the culture of country music.

12. Blake Shelton married fellow country music artist Miranda Lambert

After Blake and Williams divorced, Shelton married fellow country music artist Miranda Lambert in 2011, though they divorced in 2015. Currently, he is in a relationship with singer Gwen Stefani, whom he met while working on The Voice. Their relationship has attracted significant media attention and has been a source of inspiration for some of Shelton's music.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California. Photo by Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

13. She accused Blake Shelton of 'inappropriate' marital conduct

When filing for divorce, Kaynette claimed he was 'guilty' of 'inappropriate' marital conduct. She even tried to sell her Demetrios wedding gown on eBay.

14. Kaynette Williams' net worth ranges from $600,000 to $900,000

According to Affair Post, Follow News, and the Soul Sanctuaries, Kaynette's net worth ranges from $300,000 to $500,000. She derives her income from her career as a teacher. Her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, has a net worth of $100 million.

Who is Kaynette Williams' new husband?

Kaynette is now married to rodeo champion Cody Joe Scheck. Cody is the world record holder for steer roping.

Does Kaynette Williams have any children?

Kaynette does not have any children, biological or adopted. Since her marriage to Cody, she has maintained a private life.

Above is everything we know about Kaynette Williams, a school teacher famous as Blake Shelton's ex-wife. She has maintained a low profile compared to her ex-husband, who became a prominent figure in the country music industry and a coach on the popular television show The Voice.

READ ALSO: Who is Ghostface Killah's wife? The truth about his relationship with Sophia Diggs

Briefly.co.za published an article about Ghostface Killah's wife. Killah, also known as Tony Starks or Ironman, is a prominent American rapper and member of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Ghostface Killah gained widespread recognition with his contributions to Wu-Tang Clan's debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in 1993. Discover more about Ghostface Killah's wife and his relationship with Sophia Diggs.

Source: Briefly News