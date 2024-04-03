Jenna Ortega’s siblings and parents: The family of the rising star

Since her debut as a child actress in 2012, Jenna Ortega has been primed to take on leading roles. Her enigmatic portrayal in the Netflix comedy series Wednesday has showcased her talents. However, while she has embodied the Addams Family life on set, many are curious about her real-life family. So, who are Jenna Ortega's siblings and parents?

Jenna Ortega and her sister, Mia. Photo: @Jenna0rtega on Facebook, @_miaortega_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although the Scream actress has been thriving in her career, Jenna Ortega is rarely seen with her family on red carpets. This suggests that they highly value their privacy and, while supporting her, prefer to do so away from the limelight. Keep reading to learn more about Jenna Ortega's family.

Jenna Ortega's profile summary and bio

Full name Jenna Marie Ortega Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Coachella Valley, California, USA Current residence La Quinta, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'1" (155) Weight 47 kg (103 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Natalie Father Edward Ortega Siblings Five Relationship status Single School Amelia Earhart Elementary School, John Glenn Middle School Profession Actress Net worth $5 million Social media handles Instagram, Facebook

Jenna Ortega's background information

Actress Jenna was born on 27 September 2002 in Coachella Valley, California, USA. She grew up with her family near Palm Springs in the California desert, specifically in the famous Coachella Valley. Her parents and her siblings raised her. Additionally, she has a mixed ethnicity, with Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage from her parents.

Who are Jenna Ortega's parents?

The actress was born to Edward and Natalie Lopez. Although details about when they tied the knot are not disclosed, the couple is happily married with six kids.

Fast facts on Jenna Ortega. Photo: @Jenna0rtega on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jenna Ortega's mother is a professional emergency nurse. She played a pivotal role in the actress' career, as at age 8, she posted a video on Facebook that helped Jenna secure an agent. Natalie is active on Instagram with over 136,000 followers.

Jenna Ortega's dad is an American national of Mexican descent. He is a former sheriff and now a businessman with an associate degree. He resides with his family in La Quinta, California, and has supported his daughter's acting career.

Where are Jenna Ortega's parents from?

Her parents are from La Quinta, California. Edward, her father, was born in California, while his parents hail from Mexico. On the other hand, her mother was born in California to immigrants from Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Does Jenna Ortega have a sibling?

Yes, the actress has five siblings. She is the fourth born in a family of six children. Jenna Ortega's siblings include Isaac (born 1 January 1998), Mariah (born 25 January 1999), Mia (born 15 May 2000), and twins Aliyah and Markus (born July 2004), who were born after the actress.

What do Jenna Ortega's siblings do?

Although Jenna has chosen a path to fame as a Hollywood star, her siblings have diverse interests and pursuits. Isaac, the eldest sibling, reportedly holds a degree from Grand Canyon University, although his career plans remain undisclosed. Mariah Ortega leads a private life and is believed to be married with children.

On the other hand, Mia boasts a substantial following on Instagram, exceeding 50,000 followers, and operates a clothing business on Depop. The youngest siblings, Aliyah and Markus, maintain privacy, although Aliyah has amassed a considerable social media following.

Is Aliyah Ortega Jenna Ortega's sister?

Yes, Aliyah is Jenna Ortega's sister. She and her twin brother Markus Ortega were born on 23 July 2004.

Actress Jenna answered a question at the world premiere screening of Miller's Girl in Cathedral City, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

While initially recognised as Jenna's sibling, Aliyah has gained independent fame as a social media star, boasting over 216,000 followers on Instagram and over 1.9 million followers on TikTok, thanks to her beauty, charisma, and talent in sports.

Is Yoselyn Ortega related to Jenna Ortega?

Yoselyn is not related to the actress. Instead, she is the older sister of American singer, songwriter, dancer, writer, and journalist Jeannie.

Who is Jenna Ortega's cousin?

The identity of the actress' cousin remains undisclosed. Despite speculation surrounding potential relatives within Hollywood circles, no confirmations have been made regarding her familial connections.

Is Jenna Ortega in a relationship?

She is currently single. When she was asked about her relationship during an interview, she had this to say:

I hate being googoogaga over a boy. I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story.

Jenna Ortega's siblings and parents have garnered interest due to her Hollywood success. Despite the attention, her family maintains their privacy while remaining supportive of her career. Thanks to her sizable household, the actress has leveraged that to her advantage, navigating her film roles to success.

