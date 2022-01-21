Does Matthew Gray Gubler have a wife? His complete dating history

Matthew Gray Gubler played Dr Spencer Reid in the CBS TV series Criminal Minds. He is a renowned actor, filmmaker, model, painter, illustrator, director, and author. Gray has talented and high-profile women in Hollywood and beyond. Is he married? Here is all you need to know about Matthew Gray Gubler's wife.

Matthew Gray Gubler in various events in in New York City and Toronto, Canada. Photo: Robin Marchant, Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Gray Gubler has a massive global fan base interested in his personal life. Despite his efforts to keep his private life discreet, it is apparent that he has been in romantic relationships with several women.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Gray Gubler Gender Male Date of birth 9th March 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 174 lbs (79 kgs) Relationship status Single Father John Gubler Mother Marilyn Gubler Alma mater New York University Tisch School of the Arts Career Actor, filmmaker, model, painter, illustrator, director, and author Net worth $10 million Instagram @gublergram X (Formerly Twitter) @GUBLERNATION

Who is Matthew Gray Gubler's wife?

Matthew Gray Gubler is quite a catch and has most Criminal Minds fans thirsting over his looks. Unlike his character, he has a pretty impressive dating history. Fans have been curious to know whether he has a wife.

The celebrity has been associated with several well-known ladies, all of whom are actresses or musicians. Here is a summary of Matthew Gray Gubler's dating history.

Eve Wind (2004)

His first public relationship was with Eve Wind in 2004. Neither admitted their relationship and not much is known about when it ended.

Charlotte Kemp Muhl (2004-2005)

Kemp Muhl attends "Roger Waters The Wall" New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

In 2004, Matthew dated Charlotte Kemp Muhl. Charlotte is a model famous for associating with Ellen Von Unwerth, Steven Klein and Greg Kade. The relationship lasted for slightly over a year.

He and Charlotte Kemp Muhl made several red-carpet appearances together before parting ways in 2005. No one knows what happened between them.

Muhl became the youngest model to appear on Britain's Harper's and Queen magazines' covers at 16 years. Currently, Muhl is dating Sean Ono Lennon, John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son.

Kat Dennings (2007)

Kat Dennings attends the Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Gray Gubler's relationship with Kat Dennings was one of his most famous. It had most people assuming that she was Matthew Gray Gubler's wife. Kat Dennings is an American actress known for featuring in Thor: Love and Thunder and Two Broke Girls.

Was Kat Dennings Matthew Gray Gubler's wife?

Matthew met Kat Dennings in 2007. At the time, both of them were acting in Criminal Minds. The 15 hours of daily intense shooting strained their relationship. The couple dated for only two months.

Their fans assumed that their relationship was short-lived, but they dated longer than the public knew. Their post-romance relationship saw them make a Suburban Gothic movie together. They are still great friends.

Marisa Morris (2008 -2010)

In 2008, Matthew got into a relationship with Marisa Morris. Unlike most of his prior relationships, this one was longer. When they started dating, Marissa was twenty, while Matthew was twenty-seven. The couple broke up days before Matthew's 500 Days of Summer premiere.

Victoria Asher (2010-2011)

Victoria Asher performs at the Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

In 2010, Matthew moved on from Marisa to Victoria Asher, the Cobra Starship guitarist. Not much is known about Matthew Gray Gubler and Victoria Asher's relationship or why they broke up.

Ali Michael (2010-2013)

Ali Michael is seen leaving Erewhon Market in Los Angeles, California. Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Between 2010 and 2013, Ali Michael was rumoured to have dated Matthew Gray Gubler. The two were said to be under the same modelling agency for some time, which influenced their connection.

They were spotted several times with paparazzi, but neither confirmed anything about their relationship. Matthew's relationship with Ali ended in 2013. The end of this relationship made their followers speculate he would settle down with his new catch, prominent singer Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift (2013)

Taylor Swift leaves The Box after celebrating her 34th birthday in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

After Ali Michaels, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Taylor Swift in 2013. During Taylor Swift's Red tour, they were spotted together. Matthew also attended her Fourth of July party. It is unclear how long the affair lasted.

His time with Taylor Swift and their closeness was enough to convince the public they were more than friends. These celebrities never clarified the nature of their relationship.

Who is Matthew Gray Gubler dating now?

After his relationship ended with Taylor Swift, the actor has remained private and is assumed to be single as of now. Not much is known about his relationships since then.

Does Matthew Gray Gubler have a family?

Gubler was in Las Vegas, Nevada. His parents are Marilyn, a rancher and political consultant, and John Gubler, an attorney. He has two siblings, Laura Dahl and Gray Gubler.

How old is Matthew Gray Gubler?

The American actor was born on 9th March 1980. Gray is 43 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Matthew Gray Gubler have a degree in?

Matthew went to the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. He pursued acting because the school did not offer his first choice, filmmaking. He transitioned to the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. He graduated in 2012 with a major in film directing.

Where is Matthew Gray Gubler now?

Actor and director Matthew Gray Gubler visits Build Series to discuss the TV show "Criminal Minds" with the Build Series at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

While many think that he has retired from performing, the actor has made no public statements regarding his profession. Currently, he is marketing his children's book, The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand.

What social media does Matthew Gray Gubler have?

The American actor is active on both Instagram, where he has 3.5 million followers, and X (formerly Twitter), where he has 1.8 million followers as of writing.

Fast facts

He is a painter, and his paintings have been featured in Juxtapoz magazine.

He is a writer and director.

Gubler once divided his time between Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York City in 2009.

He was ranked 46th on models.com's list of top 50 male models.

He was the voice of Simon in Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Who is Matthew Gray Gubler's wife? The actor has never been married before. He made his debut in acting in 2004 and has become a household name since then. He is also an established model affiliated with luxury brands like Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger and American Eagle.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Morgan Wade's dating life. Morgan Wade is an American country music singer best known for the hit songs Wilder Days and Carry Me Home.

Wade's career has not been the only thing that has put her in the spotlight. Her sexuality has often been a subject of interest. So, is Morgan Wade gay? Read on to find out.

Source: Briefly News