The popular retail chain Ikea has launched a campaign under the name 'Tiny Homes', which provides incredibly cheap 'apartments' to residents of the Shinjuku neighbourhood of Tokyo

The new project is promoting fully furnished 107-square-foot apartments for just 99 Japanese Yen (R13.62) a month

The apartments have been designed in a loft style with designated space at the bottom for the bathroom and a washing machine

Retail giant Ikea has launched a new campaign dubbed 'Tiny Homes' as a way to provide a cost-efficient option for housing in the Shinjuku neighbourhood of Tokyo. The project involves Ikea renting out a series of cosy 107-square-foot apartments for just 99 Japanese yen (R13.62).

The recent release of the floor plan of the shockingly cheap apartments showed exactly how something like this could possibly work. Designed to be rented out on short-term leases up until 15 January, 2023, the apartments will follow a comfortable loft-style design.

Along with a stepladder, the apartments are said to come with a set of specially designed furniture from Ikea.

Ikea has employed the help of their popular toy shark and mascot ‘Blåhaj’ as a way for the retail chain to promote their new project. Ikea has also made their way to YouTube where they have uploaded a series of videos to promote their tiny homes.

According to reports by Insider, consumers have to meet certain requirements. Although providing their own utilities such as a washing machine and fridge is a given, individuals will also need to apply for a free Ikea Family membership.

A recent report by Yahoo News highlights a statement by a spokesperson for Ikea in Japan, confirming that one of the apartments is now on the market.

