JOHANNESBURG - A leaked report reveals that there is a possibility that fuel prices will drop by 73 to 76c per litre in the first week of January 2022.

This news is relatively unexpected given the recent dramatic rise in fuel prices, the weakening rand and Brent Crude oil trading 8% higher. Fuel prices generally follow trends set by oil prices, so it is considered unusual for fuel prices to decrease in the current economic climate.

The leaked data further suggests that had the Rand not weakened against the US Dollar earlier this week, the petrol price could have decreased by 29c more per litre, MyBroadband reports.

Leaked data reveals that fuel prices are dropping by more than 70c per litre in January 2022. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's current economic indicator prices and how they affect fuel

The Rand is trading at 15.95 against the US Dollar due to it weakening recently, as a result of oil prices rising exponentially. In 2021 oil prices were the highest they have been in ten years, according to News24.

Oil prices are predicted to increase even further in 2022, as countries come out of lockdown and the demand increases. Gas prices are expected to follow suit in the new year. On 5 January 2022, the new fuel prices will come into effect.

The current price of fuel, which sees people in some parts of South Africa paying over R20 for a litre of petrol, have broken national records. The Energy Department is yet to officially announce what next month's official fuel prices are.

Reactions to the predicted fuel price decrease

@Sta_Beer believes:

"Anything below 40% is not a fuel cut, stop playing with us."

@mattm_p remarked:

"Down 70c now, up by another R2 in no time."

@karlvanheerden1 said:

"Yeah, to soften the blow for the next massive increase."

@Tbos54697069 demanded:

"We want a R6 cut, not 76 cents."

@KingPhumEe believes:

"I'll only ever be excited the day petrol drops by like R5 or something."

