The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, an NGO, has called for the government to extend the validity period of driver's licences to 10 years

An estimated 500 000 driver's licence cards need to be printed due to a backlog caused by a printing machine breaking

The NGO blames the backlog at traffic departments on maladministration, corruption and negligence in maintaining equipment

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), an NGO that champions issues relevant to civil society, has called for the government to extend the validity period of driver's licences to 10 years.

The current five-year period has caused backlogs at many traffic departments across South Africa, says Outa. Wayne Duvenage, the chief executive of the NGO, said that most of these backlogs are caused by constant technical issues facing the current system, such as printing machines requiring repairs.

Furthermore, Duvenage also cited administrative delays and corruption as reasons for the delays in renewing driver's licences. Outa believes that renewing one's driver's licence should be a smooth and efficient process, BusinessTech reports.

The current backlog at traffic departments

Duvenage said that an estimated 500 000 driver's licence cards have been delayed due to the machine used to produce them breaking. According to Cape Talk, he wants the system that facilitates these backlogs to change.

"The problem is that we give so much recommendations and input, yet it all falls on deaf ears. One of the suggestions we've made is that licences should be extended to 10 years. All driver's licences should be renewed [after] only 10 years. This happens in many parts of the world," Duvenage said.

South Africa reacts to proposed driver's licence change

@Msengana1 believes:

"A combination of Outa and Gift of the Givers would have long realised the aspirations of South Africans."

@TshepoKealogile said:

"@OUTASA is really looking out for us. Imagine if their team was in government."

@matizozo shared:

"Fair suggestion, but it would mean many drivers only get their eyes tested after 10 years - meaning some blind drivers will be on the roads for 10 years!"

@nosugaradded45 asked:

"@MbalulaFikile is this something that can be the focus for 2022?"

@Maka_Olona said:

"So that's the delay. Been waiting for mine for over a month now."

Stats say 21.8% of women in SA have driver's licences, gender inequality exists

In other news about driver's licences, Briefly News previously reported that Statistics South African's latest gender report has revealed that fewer women are driving in South Africa than men.

In 2020, it was found that 40.1% of men actually had a driver's licence while only 21.8% of women were eligible to drive in South Africa legally. The Stats SA gender report also revealed that there are racial disparities when it comes to the possession of driver's licences in the country.

Black South Africans ranked the lowest when it came to being able to legally drive, with black women ranking the lowest at 13.1% compared to other racial groups.

