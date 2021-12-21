There are fewer women in South Africa that are eligible to drive vehicles legally, according to Statistics South Africa's gender report

The gender report also showed that the black demographic has the lowest number of drivers on South African roads

Black and coloured people are more likely to use public transportation while Indian and white women are likely to be passengers of private cars

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South African's latest gender report has revealed that fewer women are driving in South Africa than men.

In 2020, it was found that 40.1% of men actually had a driver's licence while only 21.8% of women were eligible to drive in South Africa legally.

TimesLIVE reports that the Stats SA gender report also revealed that there are racial disparities when it comes to the possession of driver's licences in the country.

Black South Africans ranked the lowest when it came to being able to legally driving, with black women ranking the lowest at 13.1% compared to other racial groups.

Black and coloured people use public transport more

According to the Stats SA website, black women are more likely to make use of public transport, such as minibus taxis, than men. The report also shows that Indian and white women are more likely to be passengers of privately-owned vehicles.

However, the black and the coloured populations use public transport more than any other demographic.

Access to transport affects the quality of life

Stats SA says access to public or private transport is significant in relation to the rights and equality of women.

Having limited access to transport can affect the quality of life of women as well as limit access to jobs, education, leisure and cultural opportunities.

"Transport is critical to achieving social equity because it enables people to participate effectively in various life activities and avert potential exclusions," says Stats SA.

