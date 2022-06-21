A young lady is thriving with her meat-processing establishment called Inyama Yethu, with the company producing all kinds of meats and biltong

Nomathemba Langa, who is a poultry, livestock, and game farmer, also mentors university students in animal production

On an online post, Mzansi social media users expressed how proud they were of the young lady for her hard work and innovation as an entrepreneur and farmer

A young woman, who is based in Bojanala in the North West province, has wowed South Africans with her meat-processing farm, called Inyama Yethu.

Nomathemba Langa established her farm in 2015, with the business located on the Zvezda Game Resort in Brits in the North West.

According to Vuk'uzenzele, the entrepreneur raises and breeds pigs, cattle, goats and game, and the meat is processed in her own butchery, with the business retailing a wide variety of meats and biltong.

Nomathemba told Vuk’uzenzele that after undergoing piggery training, she decided to register her business.

“After my training, I knew I had to register my own company and comply with the red meat regulations to grow as a business,” she said.

The young lady now mentors and trains students from Tompi Seleke College of Agriculture and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). She also trains recovering substance-abuse addicts who want to learn about farming.

“Helping recovering addicts is my way of giving back to the community, as it is this community that supports our business,” she said.

Nomathemba explains that she was inspired to take on the farming industry because of her dad who greatly motivated her, Food For Mzansi reported.

“My dad taught me that not everything in life has to be about you, it is possible to put other people first. When he bought this farm, it was not about him, but about us, and the community we serve,” she said.

Saffas were super inspired by the young farming entrepreneur

Mzansi social media users expressed how proud they were of the young farmer by commenting on a post shared by Kasi Economy.

Khotso Brian Mutavhatsindi said:

“Wise women are making rich moves, while others are looking for a rich men.”

Zakhele Kunene added:

“Wow, I love this.”

Mava Kakana wrote:

“Nice to meat her.”

