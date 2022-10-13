South Africa's public broadcaster is making some headway in the collection of TV licence fees

The SABC collected R26.6 million more in fees than it did in the previous financial year

Regardless of the uptick in revenue, SABC is looking to replace the TV licence with a public media levy

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) collected a record-breaking R815,1m in TV licence fees for the 2021/2021 financial year.

SACE collect R815 million in TV licence fees for this financial year, but the broadcaster wants to replace it. Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images and Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The TV licence loot was an R26.6m increase compared to the previous financial year. According to Gugu Ntuli, the group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, brand awareness efforts increased the TV licence fee collections.

The increase in payments is significant. However, defaulters remain high, with 81.7% of TV licence holders refusing to pay fees. The SABC spent a substantial amount on collection efforts to rack in the R815 m.

Ntuli added that the economic climate in which licence fees are collected has resulted in licence holders' accounts falling behind, SowetanLIVE reported.

The public broadcaster is now looking to replace the TV licence fee with a technology-neutral, device-independent public media levy which MultiChoice's DSTV platform would collect on their behalf.

MutliChoice said they favoured the public media levy but slammed SABC's proposal that DSTV must collect the tax, calling it inappropriate and unfeasible, MyBroadBand reported.

South Africans react to the uptick in TV Licence fee collections

Mzansi is surprised that people still pay for their TV licence.

Below are some comments:

Alfred Thys Molefe Rakgantsho said:

"It's clearly those who buys new smart TVs...you can't just wake up and decide to pay SABC."

Pule Joseph Lenong added:

"People who are paying their licences are the same people who keep voting for the ANC!!!!"

Justice Tijuka Mogajane commented:

"Pay your licences. Nothing is for free in this world. Don't ask who still watches tv. You know people still watch tv. They still watch SABC."

Miras MmagoTlotli White claimed:

"I cannot pay multichoice and TV licence at the same time, this 2 should have a meeting and decide who is paying who. Klaar."

Sizwe Miya joked:

"I think we recently saw a price hike in DSTV monthly subscriptions so they can pay for that TV licence "

