Russia says Ukraine grain export deal 'ended'

The bridge linking Russia and annexed Crimea was damaged in an attack blamed on Ukraine. Photo: - / Crimea24TV/AFP

Source: AFP

The Kremlin on Monday said it was exiting a major agreement to facilitate Ukraine grain exports hours after drones struck Russia's only bridge connecting its mainland to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Moscow, which has for months complained about the implementation of the grain pact, said the attack on the Kerch bridge had nothing to do with its withdrawal from the deal designed to avoid food shortages in vulnerable countries.

"The grain deal has ceased. As soon as the Russian part (of the agreements) are fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the grain deal," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

But President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to keep exporting grain via the Black Sea despite Russia's exit from the deal.

"Even without the Russian Federation, everything must be done so that we can use this Black Sea corridor," Zelensky said.

"We are not afraid. We have been approached by companies that own ships. They said that they are ready" to continue shipments, he said.

Russian authorities were investigating the blast at the bridge Crimea. Photo: - / RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE/AFP

Moscow's announcement came hours after drones hit the sole road link connecting Russia to the annexed Crimea peninsula, a key supply line for Russian forces in the south of Ukraine.

Kyiv's navy and SBU security service carried out the "special operation" using seaborne drones, a security service source told AFP.

Russian authorities said a civilian couple was killed and their daughter wounded in the attack on the bridge, which was also damaged last year in a blast that Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

Crimea bridge blast

Local officials said traffic across the bridge had been halted and encouraged holidaymakers stranded in Crimea to drive home through occupied Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered "repair and restoration work" on the bridge and help for people stuck in traffic, according to the Kremlin.

War in Ukraine: the situation as of July 17. Photo: Cléa PÉCULIER, Valentin RAKOVSKY, Sophie RAMIS / AFP

Over the course of the last year, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled the export in cargo of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

But those transports have come to a halt because of Russia's refusal so far to renew the deal, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey.

"The applications have not been approved by all parties," said a statement from the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that oversees the agreement. "No new ships have been approved to participate since 27 June."

Putin has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the arrangement, arguing that elements of the deal allowing the export of Russian food and fertilisers have not been honoured.

Moscow had notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN that it was against extending the deal, Russian news agencies reported Monday, citing the foreign ministry.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned a "cynical" decision by Moscow to leave the deal.

Global supplies

Moscow's move was an "act of cruelty" that would hurt people who rely on Ukrainian grain supplies, the United States ambassador to the UN said.

"While Russia plays political games, real people will suffer," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters in New York.

According to data from the JCC, China and Turkey are the main beneficiaries of the grain shipments, as well as developed economies.

The deal has helped the World Food Programme bring relief to countries facing critical food shortages such as Afghanistan, Sudan and Yemen.

The news had a limited impact on international wheat prices, which are down by nearly a quarter from one year ago.

The flow of cargo ships carrying Ukrainian grain has dried up as the expiry date for the deal approaches. Photo: Ozan KOSE / AFP

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been working hard to get the deal renewed and supports removing hurdles to Russia exporting its fertilisers.

Contrary to the Kremlin's statements, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared optimistic about the prospects of the grain deal being maintained.

"I think that despite today's statement, my friend Putin wants to continue the agreement," which is due to expire at 2100 GMT.

Fierce fighting

Meanwhile, Ukraine was pushing ahead with its counteroffensive, with Kyiv on Monday saying its forces had retaken several square kilometres of territory around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces seized in May.

Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people and known for its sparkling wine and salt mine, has been destroyed by the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Kyiv last month began its highly anticipated fightback against entrenched Russian troops after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

But it has acknowledged slow progress and called on the United States and other allies to provide more long-range weapons and artillery.

Grain exports from Ukraine. Photo: Sophie STUBER, Paz PIZARRO / AFP

"People should understand what price we pay for (advancing)," a commander on the ground, "Bulat", told AFP. "There are a lot of enemies. We need time to grind them down."

