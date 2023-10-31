AB InBev profit higher despite Bud Light sales plunge

Getting caught in a US culture war has hurt Bud Light sales. Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

AB InBev, the world's top brewer, said Tuesday sales and net profits edged higher in the third quarter despite a drop in sales volume, in particular in the United States where Bud Light has been boycotted by conservative figures.

Inflation has forced many firms to raise prices, often leading to increases in revenue even though volume dips as consumers cut back consumption a bit.

AB InBev, whose brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, saw its third quarter sales revenue rise by 3.2 percent even as sales volumes sank by 3.4 percent.

Net profit rose by 3 percent from the July-September period last year to $1.73 billion, but that is down considerably from the 9 percent and 7 percent profit growth in the first and second quarters, respectively.

"The strength of our global footprint delivered another quarter of top- and bottom-line growth," chief executive Michel Doukeris said in the company's earnings statement.

But sales volumes in the United States plunged by a fifth in the third quarter, "primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light", the brewer said.

AB InBev found itself in the crosshairs of a US culture war earlier this year after partnering with a transgender influencer to promote Bud Light, leading to a boycott by conservative figures.

"The fallout from the controversial and poorly received marketing campaign on Bud Light hasn’t helped" the company's performance, said equity analyst Aarin Chiekrie at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The worst of the fallout may be behind it, he added.

"Bud Light sales look to have bottomed out, rebasing around 30 percent lower," Chiekrie said.

Nine month sales volumes in the United States were down 12.5 percent, and 1.4 percent globally.

AB InBev confirmed its 2023 outlook for a 4-8 percent increase in operating profit, with larger revenue gains thanks to "a healthy combination of volume and price".

Meanwhile, Danish brewer Carlsberg also reported a drop in beer sales by volume in the third quarter by 2.1 percent, blaming wet summer weather.

Revenue edged higher to 20.3 billion kroner ($2.9 billion). The company does not release quarterly profit figures.

