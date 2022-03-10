The South African Breweries (SAB) says it will start buying energy from a waste-to-energy startup company

The alcohol production company is determined to stop its reliance on Eskom for electricity by the year 2025

Eskom announced various stages of loadshedding this week due to the breakdowns of units at several power stations

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing rolling blackouts have led many businesses to find alternative sources for electricity for the continuation of production.

The South African Breweries (SAB) will begin purchasing electricity from a waste-to-energy startup company that generates electricity from the manure of over 7,000 cows.

The South African Breweries will start buying electricity generated from cow dung. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The company is committed to ensuring that by 2025 all power will be derived from renewable energy. This ambition is expected to reduce SAB's carbon emission by 25%, according to BusinessInsider.

The first project to go live was a solar power system at SAB's Chamdor Brewery in Krugersdorp. Since then, solar panels have been installed at all of SAB's breweries in South Africa, generating more than 9.7GWh of renewable electricity in the first eight months of 2021.

SAB says they are willing to partner with various companies within the renewable energy sector to meet its goal of being free from Eskom's grid.

This week, Eskom announced various stages of loadshedding from Stage 2 on Tuesday to Stage 4 on Wednesday, 9 March. Eskom had stated that it was having trouble with power generation after units at several power stations went offline due to failures over the past weekend.

On Thursday, 10 March Eskom announced that loadshedding will be downgraded to Stage 3 until Friday morning at 5am due to the restoration of some generation capacity, according to a report by Fin24. Loadshedding will then be downgraded to Stage 3 until Monday morning.

