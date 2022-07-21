Renewable energy developer Scatec plans to build one of the largest solar and battery plants in the country

The project is a significant milestone for the company and is the biggest Scatec has ever taken on

At least 2 000 jobs are also expected to be created during the construction of the solar and battery plants

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - One of the world’s largest solar and battery plants is on the fast track to being built in South Africa. Renewable energy developer Scatec held a media briefing on Wednesday, 20 July, to discuss the project, which has been in the pipeline since 2014.

One of the world's largest solar power facilities is set to be built in South Africa. Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing

Source: Getty Images

The company has a 20-year power purchase deal with Eskom. Scatec’s general manager for sub-Saharan Africa operations, Jan Fourie, described the project as a significant milestone for the company, according to Fin24.

He said never in his “wildest dreams” did he think one of the biggest plants would be built in his backyard. Fourie said it is the biggest project Scatec has ever taken on.

The company is convinced that it can address the issues surrounding renewable energy. Fourie said the project is 10km wide and will include two million solar PV modules. According to the GM, the project would be equivalent to four Cape Town stadiums. At least 2 000 jobs are also expected to be created during the construction of the plants.

Fourie said that the project is expected to deliver electricity into the grid in 15 months, Engineering News reported. He added that the project also signifies to the industry and government that the argument about renewables intermittency has now gone away.

South Africans react to the solar power project:

Gary Phillips said:

“Great news! For the uneducated conspiracy theorists out there this is a great company listed on the stock exchange they do massive solar generation operations all over the world.”

Eunice Mulaudzi Nkambule wrote:

“South Africa is still a country with possible prosperity. It only requires political will and people who love their country not themselves. Right people in the right positions. We shall conquer our country is not going under, electricity and all other things shall be restored.”

Kuban Naidoo commented:

“I like this way of generating power. More projects like this should be started.”

Vincent Mbuthu posted:

“The community got jobs opportunities and I hope the project will be completed on time without corruption.”

Sivuyile Qata stated:

“I love green energy, but I still feel there should still be a 50/50 energy mix.”

Jeroen Jansen added:

“I support it. Just let them build it and pay them without all sorts of people kickbacks, bribes, dollars in cash etc.”

Eskom submits tariff increase bid to charge people more for solar power, says it is not discouraging use

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Eskom has denied allegations that it is trying to make it harder for South Africans to switch to solar energy.

However, Solar PV could cost users over R900 per month, according to the power utility’s 2020/21 proposal. The utility says the new proposed tariff structure will be split into two billing systems.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News