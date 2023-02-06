Eskom has already started the process of finding a new CEO to replace outgoing CEO Andre De Ruyter

The state-owned power utility has already advertised the post, stating that they're looking for someone with integrity and ethics

South Africans are not optimistic about Eskom's future if the ANC is still in power

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's power utility has begun the hunt for Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's replacement. Eskom recently published the CEO job on its website and hopes to have the right candidate by 1 April 2023.

Eskom is on the hunt for the next person to take over the power utility when CEO Andre De Ruyter leaves. Images: Dean Hutton & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

De Ruyter tendered his resignation letter last December but was asked by the Eskom board to stay on as CEO until a suitable replacement is found. De Ruyter's last day as Eskom CEO will be 31 March 2023.

What kind of qualifications does the new CEO need to have?

The new Eskom CEO has large shoes to fill and will have to deal with Eskom's current crisis and try to keep the lights on. For that reason, Eskom is looking for someone with at least 15 to 20 years of experience working at an executive committee level, according to News24.

The new electricity boss also needs to hold a wide range of higher education qualifications, such as a postgraduate degree in engineering, business administration, economics or a suitable qualification at NQF level 8.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree and an MBA or other relevant postgraduate qualifications will also be considered for the position. Eskom also wants the next CEO to be a leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics.

They need to have a good track record in managing crises and turning around commercially and operationally challenged organisations.

The new Eskom CEO can expect great pay benefits as De Rutyter's salary currently sits at R7.3 million per annum. The closing date for the position is 27 February.

Eskom hopes to shortlist candidates in 2 weeks

Eskom board member Mteto Nyathi says the power utility has been hard at work finding De Ruyter's replacement. Nyathi explained that the nominations committee should have a list of candidates in the next fortnight, according to IOL.

Nyati added that after the list of candidates has been finalised, the shortlist will follow shortly afterwards.

"That's the beginning of the process, and then we will end up with a shortlist at some point," explained Nyathi.

South Africans react to Eskom CEO job post

@LaudeTrevor said:

"No one with unquestionable integrity and ethics would get involved with Eskom or the ANC. The two embody everything that destroys integrity, goodwill and fair dealing."

@CrozierMark said:

"Best of luck with the search, you're gonna need it."

@HJnel3 said:

"Eskom should be undergoing Business Rescue as the currently available leadership in Eskom and the government has no integrity nor ethics. They specialise in criminality."

@4capetour said:

"Does that rule out the whole of the ANC and their supporters?"

@monSense5 said:

"Nah, get rid of the ANC and their energy mafia.. this 'leader delusion' is nonsense without a visionary overhaul - top to bottom."

@Mike_2471 said:

"Comical South Africa. ANC must go!!! Time for change !! 30 years of nothing."

COSATU wants De Ruyter to stay on as Eskom CEO until a replacement is appointed despite “unimpressive” performance

Briefly News previously reported that with outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's resignation from the ailing power utility fast approaching, trade union Cosatu wants De Ruyter to stay on until a replacement can be found.

The trade union's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Cosatu wants De Ruyter to stay on even though the union has supposedly been unimpressed with the CEO's performance.

Cosatu feels that as a result of the alleged assassination attempt on the outgoing CEO, Eskom will struggle to find a replacement by the time De Ruyter resigns in March, EWN reported.

